Free Country seeks to make the outdoors accessible to all – WWD

Free Country has had a singular goal since its inception over 30 years ago: to manufacture affordable outdoor outdoor clothing. Today, the New York-based brand is launching its biggest marketing campaign to get this message across at home.

The campaign, which carries the slogan “Outside is Ours”, was filmed in the Pacific Northwest and includes print and video resources that will appear in Outside magazine as well as on on-demand television channels including Hulu. , Roku and Apple TV and on social media.

“From 1990 to 2000 it was all about business,” said Ira Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Free Country. “Then from 2001 to 2015, it was athleisure. But athleisure is now turning into an “exterior”.

The trend was sparked by the pandemic, which pulled crazed consumers out of locking up their homes for the relative safety of the great outdoors. But the prices for the technical clothing they needed to be comfortable in the elements were beyond the reach of many people.

Enter Free Country, which seeks to provide many of the same bells and whistles as popular high-priced brands, but at a more affordable price. Free Country’s outerwear, which still accounts for over 60 percent of its overall business, costs an average of $ 100 at retail, and its more expensive products sell for just over $ 200.

Although the prices are markedly different, Free Country always strives to offer pieces that are trendy, functional, versatile and durable. About a year and a half ago, she created Free Cycle, an exclusive synthetic padding made with Repreve, which is created from recycled plastic bottles. So far, 12 million bottles have been avoided in landfills, and now all of the company’s fill liners use the same materials. For fall, the company presents the Free Cycle Puffer, which also features a fully recycled shell. Even so, prices remain reasonable, with the men’s down jacket selling for $ 120.

Schwartz said the “Outside is Ours” campaign has been in development for over a year and is aimed at anyone who wants to be outside.

“It’s not a trend, it’s more of a movement,” said Ronna Wolf, vice president of merchandising.

In addition, Free Country has just completed an upgrade to its website where it will go beyond just selling products to adding health and wellness content, like recipes for the best granola, has Schwartz said.

“We want to be a lifestyle educator,” he said.

Free Country offers outdoor clothing at opening prices.

ron purdy 212 545 7950

Free Country’s direct-to-consumer business currently accounts for about 10 percent of overall sales, but Schwartz hopes to increase that number in the future. The opening of retail stores is also in the cards. So far, the brand has tiptoed into brick and mortar with a few pop-ups, which Schwartz says have been successful.

For now, its products are available at mid-level department stores, outdoor stores, and farm shops including JC Penney, Nordstrom Rack, Bass Pro Shops, Academy Sports, and others. She is also starting a business with Lowe’s, the home improvement chain, which has started selling Free Country fashion clothing alongside workwear brands such as DeWalt and Milwaukee. “It’s a testing business, but it’s working fine,” Schwartz said.

“The boundaries in retail are blurring,” said Jody Schwartz, president and wife of Ira Schwartz.

In addition to outerwear, Free Country, which started out as a men’s ski wear brand, has expanded into a number of other categories over the years. It now offers women’s and children’s outerwear, sportswear, base layers, shoes, glasses, cold weather accessories, socks and swimwear. Most are produced in-house, but there are 12 licensed categories.

The company was founded in 1990 by Ira Schwartz, who grew up in the fashion industry, making his debut in the family store chain Fur Vault Inc. His uncle was Fred the Furrier and his brother is Andrew Marc of the brand. of leather goods.