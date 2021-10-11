Eagle Archives, October 11, 1934: Greylock and surrounding summits “dress up” for officials performing annual inspection | Story





The annual inspection of the Mount Greylock reserve yesterday was the occasion of a pleasant outing for the reserve commissioners and the invited officials and journalists. The mountain was at its best, its forests and those of the surrounding peaks magnificent in their colorful autumn mantle. The atmosphere was exceptionally clear for the time of year, and distant landmarks were easy to spot. One of the most important events of the day was the Sociable Bean, lunch prepared and served at Bascom Lodge by Mrs. James Martin of Adams and Greylock, wife of the guardian of the reserve. Mrs. Martin’s cuisine is known from afar, and she made the humble bean into a dish to tempt the gods. Those in attendance were the lunch guests of Reservation Commissioners William H. Sperry of North Adams, Judge Arthur M. Robinson of South Williamstown and Archibald K. Sloper of Pittsfield. About thirty were present. President Sperry prevented the use of the lunch for political purposes by announcing that there would be no speeches. After lunch, a number of dignitaries settled their affairs by climbing the 89 steps to the State War Memorial Lighthouse Observation Chamber. Then the group posed for several cameramen and piled into their cars for the first official inspection tour of the new Notch Road to North Adams. Judge Robinson announced that this new road, considered the most scenic in Massachusetts, is now open to one-way traffic down the mountain. weather situation. No guardrails have yet been erected at dangerous points. There are many points along the Notch Road from which one gets sweeping views of mountain peaks and multicolored forest slopes. From a point just a few hundred yards from the intersection with Rockwell Road, one has a broad view of a towering mountain range. The eye climbs the apparent staircase of the ranges until the view fades into the distant haze far north in Green Mountain State. Further down the road is the most impressive view of the summit and memorial, with the hopper and stone ledge to the west. At the foot of Notch Road, Superintendent George OHearn recounted the reconstruction work on the road, which had been abandoned for many years. He said a large force of boys from the 107th Company CCC, stationed on Greylock, is now working on the new Ashford Road to Greylock, which joins the Rockwell Road near the site of the old Fort Ash. This road will be used by the CCC company next winter when galleries block Rockwell Road.

This story within history is selected from the archives of Jeannie Maschino, The Berkshire Eagle.

