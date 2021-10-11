Fashion
I predict that in 2022 everyone will dress like in 2002
Each season, as Fashion Month begins, editors, influencers and fashion enthusiasts in general are bombarded with new season styles. With four distinct cities hosting events and multiple shows each day, there is a veritable banquet of looks and designers to follow. And while novelty is of course the name of the game, this season I found myself feeling a recurring sense of déjà vu.
Of new York In Milan and Paris, several designers and influential brands sent looks down the runway that seemed eerily familiar, immediately evoking nostalgia for the early 2000s. Miu Miu barely created mini skirts adorned with box pleats and sheers there. belts, a look that Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and all the others Year 2000 It girl invested a lot in 2002. While cargo pants (yes, cargo pants!) Keyhole cutouts were seen at LaQuan Smith, Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham, reminiscent of the red carpet looks spotted on Beyonc, Jennifer Anniston and Halle Berry in the early years, and exposed midriffs have been seen left, right and center, reminiscent of the looks of pop stars accustomed to playing sports in music videos and at events.
Do not believe me ? Keep scrolling to see for yourself. Here are 9 examples to prove that in 2022 everyone will dress again like in 2002.
1. The Micro Mini Skirt
Thigh-low skirts were a trend we saw across the board for Spring / Summer 2022, although no brand created them as small, petite, petite, petite as Miu Miu. The brand founded by Muiccia Prada sent models to the catwalk in low-waisted mini mirco embellished with thin belts, immediately reminiscent of the heyday of Paris Hilton, when the heiress was known to wear almost the exact same look.
2. Cropped tops with pompoms
The moment I saw this Stella McCartney tasseled crop top walk the catwalk, I knew it was familiar. And it only took a little Google research to discover that Britney Spears wore something very similar in 2002. Crops of all kinds were a wardrobe staple in the early years, often associated with low rise jeans for perfect jeans and a pretty high look. . It does seem to bring that back for the summer of 2022 as well.
3. Peakaboo dresses
The similarities between the two looks and their style below are eerie, right down to the fur-covered outerwear. Is it possible that LaQuan Smith has this Beyonc 2003 look on his moodboard? We wouldn’t blame him. We may never know, but you can guarantee we were about to see a resurgence of this keyhole peekaboo figure.
4. Cargo pants
As a young girl deprived of the practicality of real pockets on jeans, I vividly remember living in cargo pants throughout my pre-teen years. Plus, with the backing of pop stars like Fergie, Britney, and Christina Aguilera, they were a true cool-girl investment. And Tom Ford has now decided his time for the items revival, as the designer sent a pair of bright green cargo ships to the runway for Spring / Summer 2022. Of course, the Y2K-inspired look wouldn’t have. not been complete with a bare stomach, so Tom Ford styled the pants with a bra top, reminiscent of the look Fergie wore in 2003.
5. Interesting LBDs
The early years weren’t all about loud prints and miniature hems. Of course, the era had its own brand of minimalism, portrayed so perfectly below by none other than Jennifer Aniston. The actress wore a black column dress to the 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards with keyhole cutouts, which captures the feeling of a look Victoria Beckham recently debuted as part of her Spring / Summer 2022 collection.
6. The madness of cutouts
When it comes to cutouts, Stella McCartney used the trend in several styles from her latest collection. McCartney’s show featured cut-out shoulder and belly dresses parading the catwalk in multiple colors and patterns, and I couldn’t help but notice how similar it looked to the looks Destinys Child wore in 2000.
7. Tie the tops
From Christina Aguilera to Rihanna, every early popstar had a privileged moment of some description. The detail was often found on the front or side of tops carrying the belly and paired with (you guessed it) low rise jeans. Charlotte Knowles tapped into the style of her S / S22 show focusing on Y2K vibes, which will no doubt appeal to her very large Gen Z fan base.
8. Silhouettes worthy of the red carpet
Do you feel a theme here? Interesting silhouettes and cutouts were a big novelty in 2003, as evidenced here by Halle Berry’s red carpet dress. The trend will be headlining again in the not too distant future, solidified in part by Victoria Beckham’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection.
9. Power combinations
Power suits have taken center stage on the runway for a few seasons now, although for summer 2022 the look transcends office wear and falls into the party wear category. At Fendi and Versace, we saw bold costumes paired with bra tops, an outfit championed by the TLC forum in the late ’90s.
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
