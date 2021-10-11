Fashion Month Social Strategies: What Worked





Throughout the pandemic, the luxury sector has shown its ability to evolve rapidly, explains Morin Oluwole, global head of luxury at Facebook and Instagram. She called the Olivier Rousteings live music festival which was shared on Instagram Live, and real-life experiences like Balenciagas’ red carpet extravaganza and the custom episode of The simpsons shared on Instagram via Stories, Highlights and Feeds. Fashion month was back in full force with intimate experiences for shoppers that stood out, she adds. Indeed, experiences of interactive digital shows tested during the pandemic are now a requirement. Arne Eggers, senior vice president of public relations agency Karla Otto, emphasizes the importance of social content on all platforms even as shows return to IRL. This means in-country activations for global customers, press and fans who still cannot travel. Karla Ottos’ Shanghai office has partnered with Camera Moda and the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion to help brands deliver on platforms such as Weibo, Wechat and Douyin, Eggers said. The agency is also partnering with Tencent and working with local influencers to generate excitement, with influencer activations and screenings in cities like Seoul, Moscow and Beijing. Moncler broadcast their Mondogenius Experience, a live screening hosted by Alicia Keys across 30 platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, Youtube, Linkedin, Twitter, Wechat, Weibo and Douyin, as well as a network of online retailers and websites. Moncler Genius media. . Monclers Weibo totaled 74 million views of the show, a record for the brand in China. TikTokers makes the guest list All pandemic trends have not stopped. Twitch, the well-known gaming streaming platform that hosted the Burberry and Dior Men fashion shows in 2020, has not hosted any fashion activations this season. Likewise, there were no game-style collection reveals, like Balenciagas Afterworld (instead, the brand released a Fortnite collaboration a few weeks before the show). TIC Tac reached 1 billion monthly active users in September, which puts it on par with Instagram in terms of audience. Fashion continues to grow on the platform, says Kristina Karassoulis, head of luxury partnerships at Tiktoks. However, some luxury brands remain reluctant to produce Tiktok content around the Chanel catwalks and Herms do not have a Tiktok account. Tiktok stars were prominent: take Wisdom Kaye, the Tiktok fashion star who walked in Balmain; while comedy star Rickey Thompson attended Parisian shows including Balenciaga; and Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Tiktok makeup star Abby Roberts were seen during Charles Jeffrey’s performances at Moncler. Addison Rae, the second most followed person on the platform, generated around $ 400,000 in earned media value at Versace, attending the pink show Versace, which aired to her combined 120 million subscribers on TikTok and Instagram .

