Big savings, great offers await buyers at The Metros 39th anniversary sale





THE big annual Metro store sale is here and the department store and supermarket chain is offering the biggest discounts and sweetest treats as it celebrates its 39th birthday this month. Metro’s 39th Anniversary Sale kicks off on October 14, 2021 with awesome big savings offers, buy-one-take-one offers, 39 offers and surprise giveaways. Deals on everything from women’s and men’s fashion and home appliances to electronics, furniture, kitchenware and pantry essentials will run through October 17 with up to 70% off great selections. To sweeten the deal, Metro is giving buyers the option to purchase high-end items for just P39. Buyers with a minimum purchase of 5,000P from a single department store or general merchandise receipt are eligible to purchase the Marubishi 16 Desk Fan or Megabox Storage Box (55L / 56L / 80L). In addition, MRC members will receive twice as many bonus points when shopping during the sale period. In the supermarket, discounted prices, group purchases, one-time purchase offers and freebies are also waiting for shoppers. Don’t miss out on great deals and inventory, and save on kitchen and panty essentials. MRC and MBC members with a minimum purchase value of P3,000 and P5,000 respectively are entitled to choose one free item of their choice: two liters of West Coast vegetable oil, a packet of toilet paper Savers Select (three 9’s folds) or three kilograms of rice. MRC and MBC members who shop at Metro Fresh ‘n Easy stores (Umpad, Minglanilla, Punta, Basak, Lapulapu City, Tabunok, Talisay City and Tabok, Mandaue City) will also receive the same reward if they can present a single receipt with a minimum purchase of P1,500 (MRC) or P5,000 (MBC). The items to choose from are: a Lucky Me pack! Instant Mami Chicken Multipack 6s, one liter of Savers Select Lemon / Calamansi dishwashing liquid or one kilogram of rice. In addition to the great deals, Metro is also happy to inform the public that all of its supermarkets and department stores have received the security seal from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Buyers can shop in-store with peace of mind, as Metro strictly follows health and safety protocols. Those who still choose to shop online can click on this link: http://bit.ly/StayatHomeShopTheMetroStores , call or Viber to order with same day pickup: http://bit.ly/MetroSameDayOrderandPickUp . To find out more about Metro’s 39th anniversary sale, the latest announcements and promotions, you can join the Metro Viber community at https://bit.ly/TheMetroStoresViber or visit the Metro Retail Group website at www.metroretail.com.ph , The Facebook page ( facebook.com/TheMetroStores ) and Instagram ( @ themetrostores.ph ). SPONSORED CONTENT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sunstar.com.ph/article/1909869/Cebu/Lifestyle/Big-savings-exciting-deals-await-shoppers-at-The-Metros-39th-anniversary-sale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos