Why fast fashion still has the heart of Gen Z | BoF Professional, News and Insights

I Saw It First, a UK-based online fast fashion brand, was able to jump at lightning speed from evening dresses to tie-dye sweatpants when the world locked in and came back soon. as the restrictions have eased. The company even managed to sell bikinis, denim shorts and bodycon dresses from its Love Island collection this summer, when many UK customers were not allowed to travel far beyond their backyards. The brand also had a good start to the pandemic: although the company experienced a loss, sales for the full year ended October 4, 2020 increased 62% to 53.9 million (around 73.5 million dollars).

For its success in the era of the pandemic, I Saw It First, along with competitors like Boohoo and Shein, can thank Gen-Z. The younger generation of consumers never tire of inexpensive disposable clothing. Every year or two, a new e-merchant climbs to the top, seemingly out of nowhere; more recently it was Shein, famous for her thousands of new everyday looks. According to Google, the four hottest fashion brands among US Gen Z consumers in early September were all companies built in the mold of Chinese fast-fashion vendors: Edikted, Cider, Verge Girl and Adika.

And yet shoppers in their teens and early twenties also have a reputation for ethical consumption. Gen-Z is leading the charge on sustainability and climate change and really pushing brands to do better, said Emma Chiu, global director of Wunderman Thompson Intelligence. They have helped popularize the recycling and resale of used clothing, which is expected to grow into a $ 51 billion business by 2025 according to GlobalData.

Don’t be dramatic, but [its because of] capitalism.

In other words, Gen-Z contains multitudes. Few brands are able to cater to the entire population, from fast fashion junkies to eco-warriors. More and more, they seem to be polarized towards one end or the other.

Buyers from birth

Gen Z grew up in a world where fast-paced fashion, the internet, social media, and economic uncertainty have always been the norm. Some cultural commentators believe it is difficult for young consumers to come out of this, regardless of their core values.

Plus, said Tahirah Hairston, fashion and beauty director at Vogue teens, Gen-Z has largely connected with fashion in a different way than its generational predecessors. While older Millennials were exposed to ambitious brands and products through print magazine ads, today’s young consumers see them worn by influencers in ephemeral content designed to scroll quickly on. Instagram.

It’s a model designed to drive consumers towards impulse shopping and an endless cycle of disposable outfits, she said.

Don’t be dramatic, but [its because of] capitalism, Hairston said. What it means to shop and buy has to change, before we stop shopping for fast fashion.

Sustainable fashion for all?

There’s another reason many Gen-Zers prefer fast fashion over more eco-friendly alternatives: it’s cheap.

An I Saw It First dress can cost $ 15, even before discounts applied to regular flash sales. Sustainable brands that, to do this label justice, need to make clothing from low waste, low impact materials and under fair working conditions can rarely come up with such low prices.

Even the handful of enduring brands targeting a younger audience with trendy silhouettes can seem out of reach for a broke teenager. Reformation, one of the few enduring brands to achieve success with a large audience, sells dresses for around $ 250.

A Reformation gown is an impressive investment piece when you’re 17, Hairston said.

Fast fashion brands can also offer a variety of affordable clothing for taller consumers, she added. However, that gap is narrowing: Reformation has been offering sizes up to 3XL in its permanent collection since 2019 and on Friday cool Scandinavian brand Ganni launched a 10-piece capsule collection with help from high-end retailer plus size 11. Honor.

The credibility gap

Fast-fashion retailers are increasingly looking to position themselves as sustainable.

In September, Boohoo disclosed the names of its 1,100 supplier factories and announced its intention to sign the International Agreement on Health and Safety in the Textile and Clothing Industry, which is legally binding. This follows allegations of poor working conditions and below-minimum wages at the Leicester Group supplier factories in England at the height of the coronavirus shutdown in 2020.

Primark and Asos made a commitment last month to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 and switch to more recycled materials and packaging in the years to come. Asos said it would tie executive compensation to the achievement of environmental, social and governance goals, still relatively rare in the fashion industry. Primark, which promises to make all clothing recyclable by design by 2027, has formulated its sustainability message by promising to keep prices low.

I’m wearing one of our 2 t-shirts today, Primark CEO Paul Marchant told investors and analysts during a Sept. 17 presentation of the company’s ESG strategy. This one will be made from sustainable fall / winter cotton, but there will always be 2 and they still make the same margin.

Questions remain as to exactly how some of the retailers’ targets will be achieved, or how ambitious they really are. Asos, for example, is committed to being net-zero by 2030, but ambitions to reduce carbon emissions are tied to variable factors such as the number of customer orders and the company’s profits, which any business hopes to grow over the years. (An Asos spokesperson told the BoF that its emission reduction targets have been independently verified by the Science Based Targets initiative, an organization that oversees private sector climate commitments and enables the company take into account the future growth it expects to see. will achieve its sustainability ambitions over the next decade, a Primark spokesperson said he has set himself deliberately ambitious goals building on the company’s existing sustainability work, which will take time and collaboration with stakeholders such as suppliers, NGOs and industry partners to implement.)

But these developments nonetheless make sustainable fashion appear to be a viable option for the average consumer.

There is a gap in the market … because there is that kind of assumption that the Gen-Z is coming at a certain price point.

In one fell swoop, Primark has reset those expectations for durability and price, said Francesca Muston, vice president of fashion at trend forecasting agency WGSN. They give Gen Z the choice to buy fashion and think about their values ​​at the same time.

An untapped market

In some cases, Gen-Z trends lend themselves to resale and personal styling, an alternative to mass market products and constant novelty at a similar price point. The rise of Y2K and 1970s-inspired silhouettes has helped increase demand for vintage finds at affordable prices.

But fast fashion brands still remain a go-to source for current trends, even among Gen Z consumers engaged in ostensibly more sustainable buying habits like resale. A search of Shein on Poshmark returned more than 5,000 results, while brands like Missguided and PrettyLittleThing, owned by Boohoo, rack up tens of thousands of search results on Depop.

We see people looking for fast fashion clothes. I think, however, that it is more [about] trying to find a certain trend or silhouette, said Michael Ford, senior culture researcher at Depop.

Evolving values

As Gen Z matures and enters the workforce, more and more of those who care about sustainability will be able to purchase clothes that reflect their values.

There is a gap in the market … because there is this kind of assumption that the Gen-Z is coming at a certain price point, but there are a lot of opportunities for different [price points], Muston said. It’s there to play.

And for brands that can’t quite decipher both sides of Gen Z, there’s hope: Gen Alpha is just around the corner.

Related Articles:

Can anything shake the addiction of fast fashion consumers?

Gen-Z Shopping: Separating Myth from Reality Download the case study

Why Gen Z is obsessed with LoveShackFancy