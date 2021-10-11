Fashion
Hugo Boss Achieves Biggest Social Media Coverage In Fashion Week History With 4 Billion Impressions In 4 Days
METZINGEN, Germany, October 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Following its new growth strategy of driving brands and targeting younger customer groups, HUGO BOSS celebrated the launch of its second BOSS X Russell Athletic capsule collection with an action-packed phygital experience . The physical presentation of the collection in a baseball stadium in Milan only paved the way for extended social media activation. The event was designed to be a “postable” moment at every turn. With worldwide streaming on BOSS channels, all customers have been placed at the digital forefront.
The cast and audience were strategically selected based on their profile and Instagram or TikTok status: from models like Gigi hadid, Irina Shayk, Joan Petits, Cindy Bruna, Alton mason and Adut Akech athletes Alica schmidt, Trenten Merrill and Race Imboden, along with K-pop star Big Matthew and TikToker Khaby Lame (@ khaby.lame), celebrated their catwalk debuts. Khaby Lame, who made an exclusive appearance to close the show, is one of the most successful TikTok creators with 113 million followers and BOSS is the first fashion brand to be published on his channel. Social media stars like Chiara Ferragni, Fedez, Fai Khadra, avan Jogia, and Benji krol further shared their experiences of the day.
The phenomenal digital buzz created in the world has surpassed anything the brand has ever seen before. This made the event, which took place last Thursday, the biggest social-first event in HUGO BOSS history.
“This event is our benchmark for what we will deliver as an experience to customers around the world from today. It underscores the great potential and strength of BOSS’s global brand and contributes to our goal of turning customers into fans. I’m more than excited to continue this journey with the team, ”says Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGOBOSS AG.
The success of the event on social media can be seen in all areas, channels and KPIs:
- A total of 3.9 billion impressions made in 4 days
- Over 25 million engagements made across all social media channels in the first 4 days
- From the first days, 2.2 billion views on Tiktok #BOSSMOVES Challenge where thousands of TikTokers created content to participate to win one of five exclusive NFT jackets
- In one week, the hashtag challenge reached 3 billion views
- 1.3 Million Challenge Videos Created From TikTok Audience
- #BOSSMoves trending on TikTok
- Ssocial engagement increased by almost 1,600% on the BOSS Instagram account
The accompanying TikTok campaign features a hashtag challenge under #BossMoves where fans can win five unique Boss x Russell Athletic NFT college jackets as well as a swappable twin of each model and a wearable filter. This campaign between BOSS and TikTok is the first of its kind in this form. With NFTs, BOSS takes up the concept of “metaverse” and uses it specifically to connect with new target groups.
The dedicated Instagram campaign included special reel productions and engaging content for the channel’s community. Nine individual reels, IGTV, numerous feeds and story articles were created in real time, which generated a high level of engagement and attention before, during and after the event. A total of 14 designers involved showcased their outfits in unique and entertaining ways via Instagram reels – including Khaby Lame, Alica schmidt, The Elevator Boys, Futuristix and Olivia LVS and Eva apio. All of the featured BOSS x Russell Athletic styles and products have also been integrated into the respective reels via the purchase function, along with other publications, to allow the public to shop seamlessly at the point of discovery.
In addition to the strong position of the BOSS brand on social media already before the event, the dedicated TikTok and Instagram campaigns are an important element to further strengthen the brand and reach new, younger customers.
“In August, we presented our new strategy as well as our vision, to become the first technology-driven premium fashion platform in the world. Just six weeks later, we are proving that we are more than ready to take this place in the fashion industry in the future, “adds Daniel Grieder.
Last month, the HUGO BOSS Board of Directors presented the new CLAIM 5 strategy to investors and the public, highlighting the company’s enormous potential to strengthen its activities in all regions and channels around the world. Although known as a costume brand, HUGO BOSS sees huge potential to also claim new ground in the important segment of casual wear for men and women, offering 24/7 lifestyle outfits to dress all customers. throughout the day for every occasion. In this regard, the BOSS x Russell Athletic collaboration featured in Milan is another big step for the company and for targeting a younger audience, like GenZ and millennials.
Media contact: German Dana, [email protected], 646-531-6043
SOURCE Hugo Boss
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hugo-boss-gains-largest-social-media-coverage-in-fashion-week-history-with-4-billion-impressions-in-4-days-301396383.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]