Hugo Boss Achieves Biggest Social Media Coverage In Fashion Week History With 4 Billion Impressions In 4 Days

METZINGEN, Germany, October 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Following its new growth strategy of driving brands and targeting younger customer groups, HUGO BOSS celebrated the launch of its second BOSS X Russell Athletic capsule collection with an action-packed phygital experience . The physical presentation of the collection in a baseball stadium in Milan only paved the way for extended social media activation. The event was designed to be a "postable" moment at every turn. With worldwide streaming on BOSS channels, all customers have been placed at the digital forefront.



The cast and audience were strategically selected based on their profile and Instagram or TikTok status: from models like Gigi hadid, Irina Shayk, Joan Petits, Cindy Bruna, Alton mason and Adut Akech athletes Alica schmidt, Trenten Merrill and Race Imboden, along with K-pop star Big Matthew and TikToker Khaby Lame (@ khaby.lame), celebrated their catwalk debuts. Khaby Lame, who made an exclusive appearance to close the show, is one of the most successful TikTok creators with 113 million followers and BOSS is the first fashion brand to be published on his channel. Social media stars like Chiara Ferragni, Fedez, Fai Khadra, avan Jogia, and Benji krol further shared their experiences of the day.

The phenomenal digital buzz created in the world has surpassed anything the brand has ever seen before. This made the event, which took place last Thursday, the biggest social-first event in HUGO BOSS history.

“This event is our benchmark for what we will deliver as an experience to customers around the world from today. It underscores the great potential and strength of BOSS’s global brand and contributes to our goal of turning customers into fans. I’m more than excited to continue this journey with the team, ”says Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGOBOSS AG.

The success of the event on social media can be seen in all areas, channels and KPIs:

A total of 3.9 billion impressions made in 4 days

Over 25 million engagements made across all social media channels in the first 4 days

From the first days, 2.2 billion views on Tiktok #BOSSMOVES Challenge where thousands of TikTokers created content to participate to win one of five exclusive NFT jackets

In one week, the hashtag challenge reached 3 billion views

1.3 Million Challenge Videos Created From TikTok Audience

#BOSSMoves trending on TikTok

Ssocial engagement increased by almost 1,600% on the BOSS Instagram account

The accompanying TikTok campaign features a hashtag challenge under #BossMoves where fans can win five unique Boss x Russell Athletic NFT college jackets as well as a swappable twin of each model and a wearable filter. This campaign between BOSS and TikTok is the first of its kind in this form. With NFTs, BOSS takes up the concept of “metaverse” and uses it specifically to connect with new target groups.

The dedicated Instagram campaign included special reel productions and engaging content for the channel’s community. Nine individual reels, IGTV, numerous feeds and story articles were created in real time, which generated a high level of engagement and attention before, during and after the event. A total of 14 designers involved showcased their outfits in unique and entertaining ways via Instagram reels – including Khaby Lame, Alica schmidt, The Elevator Boys, Futuristix and Olivia LVS and Eva apio. All of the featured BOSS x Russell Athletic styles and products have also been integrated into the respective reels via the purchase function, along with other publications, to allow the public to shop seamlessly at the point of discovery.

In addition to the strong position of the BOSS brand on social media already before the event, the dedicated TikTok and Instagram campaigns are an important element to further strengthen the brand and reach new, younger customers.

“In August, we presented our new strategy as well as our vision, to become the first technology-driven premium fashion platform in the world. Just six weeks later, we are proving that we are more than ready to take this place in the fashion industry in the future, “adds Daniel Grieder.

Last month, the HUGO BOSS Board of Directors presented the new CLAIM 5 strategy to investors and the public, highlighting the company’s enormous potential to strengthen its activities in all regions and channels around the world. Although known as a costume brand, HUGO BOSS sees huge potential to also claim new ground in the important segment of casual wear for men and women, offering 24/7 lifestyle outfits to dress all customers. throughout the day for every occasion. In this regard, the BOSS x Russell Athletic collaboration featured in Milan is another big step for the company and for targeting a younger audience, like GenZ and millennials.

