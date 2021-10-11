Underwear as outerwear and other fashion trends seen at Milan Fashion Week





The optimism and spontaneity of the fashion weeks in New York and London have recently been followed by the festive spirit of Milan. The Italian catwalks brought an explosion of color, and above all sparkle and shine, with disco-inspired outfits laced with touches of sensuality, marked by the return of visible lingerie. While the pandemic may not be over yet, it seems like fashion is keen to turn the page (for good). Read more: Yellow, flowers, flourishes? Everything is bright and beautiful at London Fashion Week After the rain comes the sun. In Milan, the designers seemed on a mission to draw a line from the recent difficult times and look to more optimistic, joyful and lively times. And this is something that is sure to be reflected in women’s SS2022 wardrobes, with festive, colorful, bright, often short pieces, and the bra making its guest star appearance for the season. , or almost. Lingerie inside and out Sensuality will be at the rendezvous next summer, when visible lingerie will once again become a fashion trend. Although rarely seen in New York and London, bras were on display under jackets, coats, blazers, and with streetwear-inspired pantsuits or jeans, expressing a certain sensuality in Milan. In a way, this is a surprising trend, since the pandemic and its various blockages have undermined this staple of women’s fashion, to the point that many women have completely stopped wearing it, embracing the “braless” movement that is winning. field for several months. Fendi, Etro, Alberta Ferretti and Roberto Cavalli have all brought the bra to the fore on the catwalks, just as many fashion houses have showcased babydoll style tops. Everything that shines Subdued hues and neutrals are rarely present in summer wardrobes, but it’s clear that fashion houses are on a mission to put vibrant and energetic undertones in the spotlight for the season ahead. Yellow was already omnipresent on the London catwalks, it was also the case in Milan, as we saw at Prada and Max Mara. Read more: Paris Fashion Week relies on humor and animated films to boost morale Here, however, the designers added some sparkle and shine, creating a certain festive spirit that may not have been so prevalent in London and New York. Indeed, the party arrived on the catwalk with a shower of crystals at the joint Fendi & Versace show, colorful effects and shimmering details at Alberta Ferretti, and multicolored sequins with fringes at N21. Costumes join the party Return to work means a return to suits for many women, but not in their pre-pandemic form. As seen in London, the jumpsuit is now available in more fluid materials offering more freedom and flexibility, but also in looser cuts. In Milan, the oversized suit was everywhere, and most often seen in bright colors. This trend has been observed at Emporio Armani, Fendi and Versace. AFP Relaxnews

