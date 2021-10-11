Fashion
Khloe Kardashian looks radiant in a red leather dress and croc pumps for SNL Afterparty
Khloe Kardashian brought a bold twist to the monochrome outfit with her latest look, seen at the Saturday Night Live afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City hosted by her sister, Kim Kardashian.
The media personality stepped out for the event alongside Scott Disick, wearing a red leather dress by LaQuan Smith. The number featured a miniskirt, as well as a one-shoulder silhouette with a single off-the-shoulder sleeve. Kardashian layered on the fall chill in a matching red trench coat, which featured cutouts at the shoulders and buckled cuffs. Her look was complete with a coordinating face mask, as well as a leather pouch from Bottega Veneta.
More New Shoes
@TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com
Kardashian gave her outfit an entirely monochrome effect with Christian Louboutin pumps. His pointy-toed pair featured crocodile embossing, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. When paired with her dress, heels give the Kardashians an instantly clean look and give them an added edge over their reptilian accents.
@TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com
@TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com
However, Kardashian not only wore one pair of stylish shoes during the evening, she wore two. After the afterparty, the founder of Good American transformed into comfy Nike sneakers. The top style featured beige and metallic brown uppers, along with iridescent green tongues and slick side straps that Kardashian left untied.
@TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com
@TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com
The monochrome walk-in closet has become one of this year’s style tips for many celebrities, due to its effortless nature. The maneuver is to combine clothes and shoes in the same colors or prints for a clean and crisp look. Kardashian isn’t the only celebrity turning to the style trick; her sister, Kim, was also seen in plain outfits by Balenciaga over the past few weeks. Stars like Rita Ora, Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore have also been spotted in monochrome looks by Vera Wang, Rodarte and Versaces’ collaborative line Fendi in recent weeks.
@TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com
The style of Kardashian shoes often matches her stylish wardrobe. The Former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star frequently wears heels from Louboutin, one of his must-have brands, as well as heels from Amina Muaddi, Cult Gaia and other top brands. His rest and gym looks often feature chunky sneakers from Nike, as well as shoes from former brother-in-law Kanye Wests from the Adidas Yeezy line.
The best of footwear
