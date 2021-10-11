Fosun Fashion Group changes name and Lanvin obtains new investors





Fosun Fashion Group, a global luxury fashion group, renamed itself Lanvin Group. Lanvin, founded in 1889, is the oldest operating French luxury fashion house. The rebranding to Lanvin Group illustrates the company’s vision to build a global portfolio of luxury fashion brands as it enters a new phase of growth both globally and in China. The new brand image of the Lanvin Group and a new website will be unveiled in the coming months. The decision to rename the Lanvin Group was based on the company’s desire to remain true to the business ethics of the founder of the same name, Jeanne Lanvin herself. Lanvin Group also added two new strategic investors, Japanese business conglomerate ITOCHU Corporation and luxury footwear developer and maker Stella International, as well as Xizhi Capital, a private equity group with experience in China in various industries including fashion. and consumption. The last round of funding ended with a post-money valuation of over $ 1 billion, bringing the total amount raised by the Lanvin Group on all rounds to around $ 300 million. The Lanvin Group was created by Fosun International Limited in 2017 to capitalize on the growing global demand for luxury fashion, particularly in the Chinese market. Fosun International ranks 459th on the Forbes Global 2000 list of 2021, managing more than $ 120 billion in total assets. Fosun has established several market leading consumer companies, such as Fosun Tourism Group, Fosun Pharma and Yuyuan Tourist Mart. Lanvin obtains new investors The Lanvin Group heritage brand portfolio spans a wide range of luxury fashion categories including French fashion house Lanvin, Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi, Austrian knitwear specialist Wolford, American clothing brand for women St. John Knits and the Italian manufacturer of premium men’s clothing Caruso. These five brands have over 390 years of combined history and have a large global presence in more than 60 countries with more than 1,000 points of sale, 200 retail stores and 3,500 employees around the world. Over the past 15 months, the Lanvin Group has opened 25 additional stores around the world, including 19 in Greater China. Fosun has consistently capitalized on high growth industries and has a proven track record in building consumer-centric ecosystems, Guo Guangchang, president and co-founder of Fosun International Limited, said in a statement. The Lanvin Group is poised to become the next in a line of industry champions. The group is well positioned to tap the resilient demand for luxury goods globally, particularly in China, where Fosun and its partners have unmatched access and experience in growing international consumer brands in the larger market. consumption in the world. In a statement, Joann Cheng, Chairman of Lanvin Group, said: “We welcome our new investors and our strategic alliance with ITOCHU and Stella International, alongside our other partners, in creating a unique ecosystem. to generate synergies and sustainable growth across our portfolio. The Lanvin Group will draw on the expertise, know-how and market resources of ITOCHU and Stella Internationals in the luxury footwear and textile categories to strengthen our global supply chain and our capabilities to distribution. This will not only allow our portfolio brands to gain a solid foothold in the Japanese market and expand their product offering, but will also enable them to meet the growing luxury demand both globally and in China. In a statement, Masahiro Morofuji, General Manager and President of ITOCHU Corporation’s Textile Company, we are delighted to partner with Fosun and join their strategic alliance within the fashion industry. We believe that with our vast resources and experiences as a global company, we have a lot to offer the Lanvin Group and its future endeavors. In a statement, Stephen Chi, CEO of Stella International, said Lanvin Group’s strategic alliance is unique in the global luxury fashion industry. We are delighted to be a part of it and to be able to offer our integrated capabilities in the design, development and manufacture of luxury sneakers to our partner brands. Leveraging the best resources of its alliance partners, the Lanvin Group has strengthened product development and manufacturing operations across its portfolio and the advanced digital and e-commerce capabilities of its portfolio brands. This unique strategic alliance will continue to play a critical role in the expansion of the Lanvin Group as it drives the growth of the existing portfolio while exploring opportunities to invest in more global luxury fashion brands and further accelerate growth.

