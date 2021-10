Names of Hu Fashion Forward Award Finalists

SHANGHAIThe inaugural Hu Fashion Forward Prize, a series of awards set up by Shanghai multibrand boutique Le Monde De SHC, unveiled the names of its finalists. Aiming to identify and nurture the next generation of Chinese talent, the potential winners will be named at a gala dinner this Friday, to be held in the historic Paramount Ballroom in Shanghai. More from WWD In total, Hu Fashion Forward will award five prizes, with the main prize offering 500,000 renminbi or $ 77,600, and the other four, 150,000 renminbi or $ 23,300. The grand prize, the HFF Forward, evaluates designers who have made at least six collections. This year’s finalists are Samuel Gui Yang, a brand known for its gentle and sophisticated approach to Chinese couture codes, and Steps, who have developed a cult following for their romantic, layered dresses. Both are graduates of Central Saint Martins. Samuel Gui Yang – Credit: Courtesy Courtesy Designer Samuel Gui Yang – Credit: Courtesy Courtesy Marchen – Credit: Marchen Steps Erica Chen, founder of Marchen. – Credit: Courtesy Courtesy Meanwhile, the New Forward Award goes to designers who have presented their first collection within the past year. This year’s nominees are Louis Shengtao Chen, the Windows, and Zimo. The China Forward Prize rewards creativity based on Chinese culture, craftsmanship or technology. Penultimate, Soft Mountains and Windowsen are the finalists in this category. The ACC Forward Prize focuses on accessory brands and the finalists are Susan Fang, Xiaonan and Soft Mountains. Finally, there is the Sustainability Forward Prize which rewards environmental and social responsibility. The finalists are 022397BLUFF, Shuting Qiu and Von Project. Along with a jury of industry leaders, 15% of the designers score will come from the public vote, which people can access through WeChat. The jury is headed by Eric Young, founder of LMDS, and also includes Ying Zhang, founder of notSHOWROOM & XCOMMONS; Giovanni Pungetti, Managing Director of Tomorrow Asia; Zemira Xu, founder of the Tube showroom; Julio Ng, director of Seiya Nakamura 2.24; Zhuge Sujia, editor-in-chief of Elle China, stylist Lucia Liu; Jojo Qian, founder of the creative agency Pink Studio; Kylie Ying, founder of the Art021 art fair; Lowenstam Andreas, Director of the H&M China Hub; and Zheng Yu, founder of Fashionmodels. The story continues Related: The best of WWD Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

