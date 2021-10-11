This flattering long sleeve maxi dress is perfect for cooler fall days

The products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our commercial editors. If you make a purchase using the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A maxi dress with long sleeves is a great way to transition into an office outfit ready for fall. A simple solution to feel good with minimal effort, it will keep you warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.

Amazon is a great place to browse for inexpensive fashion finds, and according to savvy shoppers, a dress is “so comfortable to wear” that you’ll want to buy it in every color.

With over 700 reviews, theVOTEPRETTY Women’s V-Neck Long Sleeve Casual Maxi Dress is a popular buy among those looking for a relaxed maxi dress that can be worn through the seasons. Cute and affordable with prices starting at $ 21.99, this is a useful item to have in your wardrobe.

The VOTEPRETTY Button Up Maxi Dress is a big hit with Amazon shoppers who were delighted with the super flattering fit and comfortable design.

As we move into fall, cozy outfits are taking over our wardrobes. A maxi dress with long sleeves is perfect for keeping warm and makes a great introduction to fall outfit.

Not only can it be worn with sneakers for a comfy and cool casual look, but when paired with heels or boots, this type of dress is perfect for work, running to school or going out on the road. lover.

Thelong dress VOTEPRETTY is the perfect fall set that’s easy to wear and can easily be layered with a blazer, jacket or thick coat.

Available in seven colors, the versatile buttoned long dress has been detailed with a sleek v-neck, long sleeves and a flowy hem to the floor.

Buyers described it as “so flattering”, with one reporting that it “hides my mom’s belly perfectly”. If you are looking for an outfit that will cover up bloat after lunch or help you work with your body shape, then this is a great option.

Although it’s relatively basic in design, it has handy pockets and delicate buttons, and the slip-on closure means you won’t have to worry about restrictive belts or zippers. It’s available in sizes small to XXL, and prices start from a reasonable 21.99.

Wear the dress with ankle or knee boots and a leather jacket – you can even throw a sweater over it for a stylish look that requires little to no effort.

A customer left a complimentary five-star review for the Long buttoned dress VOTEPRETTY, writing: ‘It’s such a beautiful dress. It’s so flattering and perfectly hides my mom’s tummy. I will definitely buy more colors.

‘The material is so soft but it is quite thin. Not see-through though. It’s not a problem for me though as a diaper, diaper, diaper anyway, so it will pass easily through the seasons. ‘

Another agreed, adding, “I wish I could give it more than 5 stars!” I now have 6 in different colors, good for casual or formal wear, very comfortable and soft on the skin, allow your skin to breathe. This company makes clothes that make you feel good, big or small, I highly recommend them. ‘

A third wrote: “Nice to look at and inexpensive. This dress was in navy blue and looked very flattering to wear without any frills but looked very fashionable with a neck scarf.

“There is a choice of colors and the only difficulty is to choose only one. Whatever color you choose, it’s a real bargain. The style is flattering and comfortable and it’s easy to care for. ‘