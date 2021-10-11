Netball: Silver Ferns see bright future with one-goal win over Aotearoa Men





Oct 11, 2021

Grace Nweke converted 30 of 36 attempts in the Silver Ferns’ win over Aotearoa Men on Monday night. Photo / Photosport

The Silver Ferns have had a glimpse of the future and it looks bright. In a 59-58 victory over a men’s team from Aotearoa in Wellington tonight, the Ferns took the opportunity to bring together star young shooters Grace Nweke (19) and Tiana Metuarau (20) on the field with d ‘excellent results. The pair were set up in the attacking third for the second half of the game with a side goal, and didn’t take long to form a good connection. While both converted their shots at a high pace, Metuarau’s ability to see space and assist Nweke’s easy attempts would have been a good sign for the coaches as well. In a pretty stark contrast to the game between the two teams on Sunday night, the Silver Ferns performed well in the shooting circle, earning formidable looks from Gina Crampton and Maddy Gordon in midfield. Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua chose to execute Nweke and experienced Maia Wilson on penalties and offense respectively after the success the two had together in Game 1, and they have started the match the same way. Nweke used her size to her advantage and made her shots count, and with Wilson also shooting at a high success rate, she was able to pull Nweke’s defense away and release her shot on goal for an easier gaze. Led by Crampton’s work on the wing attack, the Silver Ferns capitalized on the speed and fluidity of their play to create holes and exploit them to build a 17-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. After struggling for consistency and cohesion in the first 15 minutes, a change in midfield saw Junior Tana don the wing’s attack bib in the second quarter and subsequently had a huge impact to put back men on the right track. Tana brought a sense of clarity to the court and appeared to help the rest of the team play their part better. Combined with the continued work of center Nick Grimmer and the blind shoot from Jay Geldard, the men stormed back into the contest. While it was a problem on Sunday, the men made the most of their turnovers this time around by turning nine of their 12 takeaways into first-half goals and entering the break with a lead of a goal. Related Articles Nweke and Metuarau came on in what was an interesting third quarter, the men converting their 16 scoring attempts, but again fell behind on the scoreboard as the Silver Ferns had nine more shots. While the Silver Ferns converted at their lowest success rate of the game, with just 72% of their shots going down over the period, Nweke was able to bring in rebounds on many missed shots for second-round goals. , third and even fourth chance. . By recovering two goals on the men in the quarter, the stage was set to see which team would crack in the last period of play. For the most part, the two goals were traded, with the Silver Ferns securing some important interceptions thanks to defensive duo Kelly Jury and Karin Burger to pull the result in their favor to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Silver Ferns 59 (Grace Nweke 30/36, Tiana Metuarau 17/21, Maia Wilson 12/16) Aoteaora Men 58 (Jay Geldard 44/44, Dan Jefferies 14/17) 1Q: 17-13. HT: 28-29. 3Q: 46-45

