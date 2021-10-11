Demi Rose shows off her breathtaking figure in a bodycon midi dress while on vacation in Mexico

Fashion
Demi Rose gets pulses pounding as she showcases her jaw-dropping figure in a bodycon midi dress while on vacation in Mexico
Her social media channels are littered with sizzling snaps of her incredible figure.
And Demi Rose was still there on Sunday as she shared a stunning photo of herself wearing a bodycon white midi dress on her trip to Mexico.
The model, 26, showcased her breathtaking physique in the PrettyLittleThing garment which featured a plunging neckline and a cutout along the stomach.
Wow: Demi Rose looked amazing as she shared a stunning photo of herself wearing a bodycon white midi dress on her trip to Mexico
The social media influencer added height to her frame with a pair of heels as she relaxed on a sofa.
Demi turned her brown locks into a bun for the day while carrying a handbag.
The star is located in the ancient Mayan city of Coba, located in the state of Quintana Roo.
It comes after Demi made her heart beat faster when she took to Instagram to share photos of herself posing completely naked in front of a stunning view.
Wow! Demi turned the temperatures up as she posed nude showing off her kinky ass for a sizzling snap on Friday
The model looked sensational as she posed a storm in a beach hut as she prepared for a swim in a hot tub.
She had her pert posterior full screen for the shot and gave a glimpse of its many strengths.
Demi wore her long dark braids in loose waves and braids across her shoulders and opted for natural pink makeup.
On Friday, in other snaps shared on her social media, she featured a busty display in a revealing pink backless dress that flaunted her toned abs.
Stunning: Model looked sensational as she posed a storm in a beach hut while on vacation in Mexico as she prepared for a swim in a hot tub
The Birmingham-born star has been a model for eight years and credits her career with being a ‘blessing’ after being bullied when she was younger.
Speaking to Radio 1 Newsbeat, Demi previously revealed, “I always wanted to get into modeling and when I finally got there I classified it as a blessing because I grew up being bullied and didn’t have a lot of friends at all. “
In 2019, both of Demi’s parents died just seven months apart and the star said the confinement right after their deaths was “a moment of reflection.” Having to look after my parents’ house and sell their stuff – that was a really sad place for me.
Look good: In other snaps shared on her social media on Friday, she featured a busty display in a revealing pink backless dress that flaunted her toned abs
Steamy: She shares a series of mind-blowing snaps since arriving in Mexico recently
“I wanted to go and travel but I spent three months in London which was a lot to deal with what I had been through and was a time for reflection.”
Her sizzling post comes after she was seen teasing her OnlyFans page to her Instagram followers, after signing up for the X-rated content-sharing platform.
Demi has told fans that she is giving up the subscription fee for her profile for a limited time.
OnlyFans is an online platform, known for its X-rated content, that allows a public figure to charge fans a fee on their profile, where they often share photos and videos that are deemed too provocative for other websites. social media.
Demi previously billed fans for access to her content – with costs ranging from $ 22.22 (16) per month or $ 119.99 (around 86) for six months.
She’s not the only famous face to use the platform, with celebrities including Bella Thorne, Cardi B and Danniella Westbrook signing up for the service.
Confident: The Birmingham-born star has been a model for eight years and credits her career with being a ‘blessing’ after being bullied when she was younger.
