Cortez and Russell combined their love of fashion to create The Madlin Boutique

CHILLICOTHE One grew up as a self-proclaimed busy bee and the other sold merchandise at vintage car shows. Together they shared a love of fashion, so they put their talents together to open The Madlin Boutique.

They are Madison Cortez and Lindsay Russell.

I’ve always had a love for fashion, confirmed Russell. I want everyone to feel good about themselves, no matter their size, ethnicity, age. I want customers to walk in and out of the store beautiful and loved for who they are.

I’m doing it because I just enjoy it, Cortez agreed. I’ve always had an interest in fashion, so from the moment I started this boutique trip, it has always been something that has brought me happiness.

Madison (Davis) Cortez was born and raised in Chillicothe, graduated from Unioto High School in 2011, then Kent State University with a major in healthcare administration.

Growing up, Cortez recalls, I was always busy doing something. I guess you can tell I was sort of a busy bee. My dream has always been to have a family, but I have always seen myself as a working mother too.

After the birth of my first daughter, she continued, I opened an online store with a friend and realized how much fun I was doing it and how much I had. passion for retail. That’s when my dreams kind of changed. In fact, I’ve never seen myself owning a store, but I was wondering what it would be like to own a storefront in my hometown. For me, it was one of those things where life kind of brought me here.

Lindsay Russell grew up in Washington Court House, graduated from Miami Trace High School in 1997, then Wilmington College in 2000 with a degree in business administration.

As a kid, Russell remembers, I knew I wanted to eventually have my own business, but I didn’t know at the time that it would be in retail. When I was 13, I started selling merchandise at vintage car shows with my family. When I was 16, my first part-time job was to work in retail at the Jeffersonville Outlet Mall. I worked there until I went to college.

After college, she continued, I worked in the auto industry until 2014. I left to work for my fiance and his trucking companies.

In November 2019, Russell was approached by Cortez about The Madlin.

She heard I wanted to open a physical store in Chillicothe, recalls Russell. She had previously operated an online store and also wanted to have a storefront in downtown Chillicothe.

They opened The Madlin Boutique as co-owners in February 2020.

One of my favorite memories, Corteznoted, and favorite things to do so far, is shopping with my mom. There is just something about buying or wearing a new outfit that can completely change my day. So we wanted to create a one-of-a-kind retail experience, one where you always know as you walk through our doors that you feel welcome and worthy no matter what.

I feel so blessed, she summed up, to have the opportunity to wake up and do something that I love every day. I wouldn’t change a thing.

Absoutely! Russell agreed. I wouldn’t change a thing.

The Madlin store is located at 15 East 2nd St. in Chillicothe. For more information, call 740-779-1532 or log on to www.themadlin.com.

