Fashion
Cortez and Russell combined their love of fashion to create The Madlin Boutique
CHILLICOTHE One grew up as a self-proclaimed busy bee and the other sold merchandise at vintage car shows. Together they shared a love of fashion, so they put their talents together to open The Madlin Boutique.
They are Madison Cortez and Lindsay Russell.
I’ve always had a love for fashion, confirmed Russell. I want everyone to feel good about themselves, no matter their size, ethnicity, age. I want customers to walk in and out of the store beautiful and loved for who they are.
I’m doing it because I just enjoy it, Cortez agreed. I’ve always had an interest in fashion, so from the moment I started this boutique trip, it has always been something that has brought me happiness.
Madison (Davis) Cortez was born and raised in Chillicothe, graduated from Unioto High School in 2011, then Kent State University with a major in healthcare administration.
Growing up, Cortez recalls, I was always busy doing something. I guess you can tell I was sort of a busy bee. My dream has always been to have a family, but I have always seen myself as a working mother too.
After the birth of my first daughter, she continued, I opened an online store with a friend and realized how much fun I was doing it and how much I had. passion for retail. That’s when my dreams kind of changed. In fact, I’ve never seen myself owning a store, but I was wondering what it would be like to own a storefront in my hometown. For me, it was one of those things where life kind of brought me here.
Lindsay Russell grew up in Washington Court House, graduated from Miami Trace High School in 1997, then Wilmington College in 2000 with a degree in business administration.
As a kid, Russell remembers, I knew I wanted to eventually have my own business, but I didn’t know at the time that it would be in retail. When I was 13, I started selling merchandise at vintage car shows with my family. When I was 16, my first part-time job was to work in retail at the Jeffersonville Outlet Mall. I worked there until I went to college.
After college, she continued, I worked in the auto industry until 2014. I left to work for my fiance and his trucking companies.
In November 2019, Russell was approached by Cortez about The Madlin.
She heard I wanted to open a physical store in Chillicothe, recalls Russell. She had previously operated an online store and also wanted to have a storefront in downtown Chillicothe.
They opened The Madlin Boutique as co-owners in February 2020.
One of my favorite memories, Corteznoted, and favorite things to do so far, is shopping with my mom. There is just something about buying or wearing a new outfit that can completely change my day. So we wanted to create a one-of-a-kind retail experience, one where you always know as you walk through our doors that you feel welcome and worthy no matter what.
I feel so blessed, she summed up, to have the opportunity to wake up and do something that I love every day. I wouldn’t change a thing.
Absoutely! Russell agreed. I wouldn’t change a thing.
The Madlin store is located at 15 East 2nd St. in Chillicothe. For more information, call 740-779-1532 or log on to www.themadlin.com.
About the series
Aces of Trades is a weekly series focused on people and their jobs, whether it’s unusual jobs, fun jobs, or people taking ordinary jobs and making them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at [email protected] or 740-349-1110.
Sources
2/ https://www.chillicothegazette.com/story/news/2021/10/11/cortez-and-russell-combined-love-fashion-create-madlin-boutique/5461657001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]