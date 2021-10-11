Victoria Beckham plays cheeky chic in a tight green dress





This weekend, Victoria Beckham swapped her usual Kisses X VB signature on Instagram for a much more sassy hashtag: #CheekyPosh. Fans of the eagle-eyed brand Beckham were even more intrigued by its second social panel: #PoshIsBack, which signaled that something was definitely going on in the VB verse. Then came the dress that said a thousand words: a shimmering green babydoll dress that was inevitably the subject of comparisons to Keira Knightley’s very good dress in Atonement. Victoria wore the iridescent showtopper to sit in a bar to celebrate the launch of her latest beauty line: five shades of creamy, blendable, long-lasting blush that add the perfect pop of color to every skin tone. The Cheeky Posh gets it? the shades are named after some personal VB expressions, such as Major, and other Posh Spice related phrases including miniskirt, panties and uh, roller skate. There has never been a miniskirt too short for Posh! said Victoria happily of the product line. Cheeky Posh in a miniskirt is a deep berry rose that adds a healthy glow to the skin all year round. Summers aren’t over until Cheeky Posh says so. The image of Victoria wearing sparkly briefs certainly explained the fact that VB just wanted to have fun forever. Look 23 from Victoria Beckham Resort 22. Behind the fun marketing campaign lies the smart business decision to solidify the Victoria Beckham brand empire. Her Resort 2022 collection (the emerald brief is Look 26 for those who wish to channel their inner Keira Knightley) is the first of her merged main luxury line, Victoria Beckham, and her more accessible broadcast line, Victoria, Victoria Beckham. By merging the two in a rebirth phase, she slashed prices by around 40% to make her designs more accessible to her fans. It’s like Vogue Fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen said at the time, a bold move that embodies her continued commitment to quality and the avant-garde character that defines her. Cheeky Posh denies the common sense of Beckham, the businesswoman.

