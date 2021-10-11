These puffer jackets promise to keep you warm

“Down jackets, down jackets. What’s the difference?” you probably. Well, all down jackets are down jackets (for the most part), but not all down jackets are down jackets. Down refers to the material with which each small quilted pocket is padded. Puffer is simply an aesthetic descriptor of the puff created by particular sewing patterns.

Some brands favor straight stripes, which create pillows stacked along the jacket. Others opt for squares, which give the jackets a quilted appearance. Many also create their own designs, like the super-chunky puffs of The North Face or the Chevron-like lines of Goldwin. Regardless of the differences in their complexities, all of the jackets on this list share one primary function – to keep the wearer warm.

Eddie Bauer designed the first puffer, the Skyliner, in 1936 after nearly freezing to death on a fishing trip. Like sleeping bags, his quilted jackets insulated the wearer, trapping heat and keeping him warm (and in Eddie’s case alive). A few decades later, the style entered the fashion realm, thanks to womenswear designer Norma Kamali (with her Sleeping Bag Coat) and luxury brand Moncler (with her colorful alpine coats).

These days, style is everywhere: hidden in collab collections between Drake and Nike, worn as a uniform by British rappers, and endorsed by all college-aged adults in America living on a campus where even the cold can’t. stop the party. Shop the streetwear, alpine and all mid-size styles below.