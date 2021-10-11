Fashion
These puffer jackets promise to keep you warm
Equipment patrol
“Down jackets, down jackets. What’s the difference?” you probably. Well, all down jackets are down jackets (for the most part), but not all down jackets are down jackets. Down refers to the material with which each small quilted pocket is padded. Puffer is simply an aesthetic descriptor of the puff created by particular sewing patterns.
Some brands favor straight stripes, which create pillows stacked along the jacket. Others opt for squares, which give the jackets a quilted appearance. Many also create their own designs, like the super-chunky puffs of The North Face or the Chevron-like lines of Goldwin. Regardless of the differences in their complexities, all of the jackets on this list share one primary function – to keep the wearer warm.
Eddie Bauer designed the first puffer, the Skyliner, in 1936 after nearly freezing to death on a fishing trip. Like sleeping bags, his quilted jackets insulated the wearer, trapping heat and keeping him warm (and in Eddie’s case alive). A few decades later, the style entered the fashion realm, thanks to womenswear designer Norma Kamali (with her Sleeping Bag Coat) and luxury brand Moncler (with her colorful alpine coats).
These days, style is everywhere: hidden in collab collections between Drake and Nike, worn as a uniform by British rappers, and endorsed by all college-aged adults in America living on a campus where even the cold can’t. stop the party. Shop the streetwear, alpine and all mid-size styles below.
Lost Coast moleskin puffer jacket
Made from 100% cotton moleskin and filled with recycled polyester, the Outerknown option is worn as a lighter jacket but will keep you toasty warm. This is the puffer for people who hate puffers.
Navigation Stretch-Down Hoodie
This stretchy, insulated hoodie is new this season for Lululemon. Athleisure experts point out that this style won’t limit your range of motion, which means it’s not the overloaded ensemble your parents put on you to play in the snow.
Down parka
Goldwin manufactures its down jackets from PERTEX, a lightweight ripstop fabric known for its performance properties. Plus, the Kodenshi down does a quality job of keeping you warm, while the photoelectronics regulate your body temperature inside. Intense! But it’s worth it.
Prime down jacket
100% recycled materials make up the outer and inner lining of this jacket. It’s filled with a Primaloft Gold down blend and finished with a recycled zipper strip. It’s really ecological but totally efficient.
1996 Nuptse Retro Jacket
The North Face Retro Nuptse 1996 jacket is (quite obviously) a reference to another era in outerwear. But it also proves something: the style is endured! It’s been updated time and time again, but it’s the ’90s distilled into a down jacket. And we dig it.
Featherweight puffer jacket
The combination of browns on Filson’s popular featherweight down jacket turns out to be stellar enough to compel any avant-garde spirit to purchase one. But what about its performance? It’s lightweight nylon inside and out, and filled with goose down, which has an incredible warmth-to-weight ratio.
Pathead down jacket
Here is the concept of the puffer applied to a simpler silhouette. This is the Kestin Pathead Puffer in water repellent Italian polyamide with synthetic down.
Nuptse Faux Shearling Quilted Coat
The north face … again? I rarely put a mark in a guide twice, but this jacket is so different from other TNFs on this list even though they have the same silhouette. This one comes with a removable hood and the obvious sheepskin accents inside and out. It is less technical and more comfortable, because it combines the characteristics of your favorite fleece and the puffer you dream of.
Parka with flap
This Batten-Down parka from Battenwear takes inspiration from the outerwear of the ’70s, when gear was right eh and the outdoors were even wilder. It is windproof and water-repellent and has horizontal padding for better heat retention.
Cerium LT Jacket
The main caveat people have about down jackets is the fear that they will look too … bloated. I guess that’s a reasonable complaint. These types of coats can add a few inches here and there. This is not the case for Arc’terx. It’s slim, slim, and only slightly bloated, but still very capable.
Storm-FIT Windbreaker
Nike does it all. Of course, there is a puffer in its catalog. It’s called the Windrunner, which leads me to believe that it performs well in all types of weather (especially wind). (Hint: I’m right.) It’s polyester over polyester with duck down, which means it’s light, warm, and water repellent.
Jackson Glacier Jacket
I love Patagonia, but sometimes a brand suffers when it becomes popular in Patagonia. And I’m not talking about quality, but simple consumer reviews. This bouffant is understated, which means the tone-on-tone Patagonia logo is barely present. You get all of the tech included without the tech sibling look about you.
Nylon quilted puffer jacket
Aspesi takes an olive hue historically reserved for military-inspired clothing and applies it to the brand’s puffer jacket. It adds a subtle touch to an otherwise simple style.
Shell Capsule Shark Jacket
This Orlebar Brown puffer balances its size / strength ratio (if that makes sense). It is not too puffy but it offers the warmth and shape that everyone expects from this type of jacket. And if you don’t need the hood, just undo it.
Vitus down jacket
In my opinion, this is what a puffer looks like. Plush enough that you can hide inside its hood, wide enough for your shadow to look like its waddles, and well, well, warm enough for wet, cold winters.
Puffy jacket
A down jacket made by a company specializing in rain coats? You get the best of both worlds. It is not difficult, in itself, to make an insulated jacket. You just want to be sure that it is really waterproof, which Rains is. It’s tightly closed every time you zip it up so that no water gets in.
Orange Clay Epuffa Jacket
Daily Paper interpolates the outerwear aesthetic for its own bouffant, which is a bright orange hue and a sore spot halfway between alpine gear and streetwear.
2-tone puffer jacket
Wow. Will you watch it? If I had $ 2,000 to spend on a jacket, you’d see me strutting around town with just that. (Pants and boots, too, duh.) This is a collaboration coat from Moncler and and Wander made from durable nylon with premium goose down filling.
