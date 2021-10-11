



Frieze Week 2021: fashion brands get involved During Frieze Week 2021 in London, fashion brands, designers and luxury retailers including Matchesfashion, Dover Street Market London, Zilver and Kim Jones are hosting events across the capital.

Art and fashion lovers, rejoice! Frieze Week 2021 has a sartorial influence, with a multitude of brands, designers and retailers getting into a spirit of collaboration and celebration across London. Here’s what to see and do. Fashion and art meet at Frieze Week 2021 Matchsmode The luxury retailer is once again partnering with Frieze, delivering a program of art-inspired events at its majestic townhouse at 5 Carlos Place in Mayfair. Peckish ? Stop for breakfast, lunch or a glass of sparkling wine at caterer Spook London in Matchesfashion’s attic cafe; join a masterclass with floral artist Wagner; or register for an “In Conversation” event with Turner Prize co-winning artist Alberta Whittle or budding gallery owners Phoebe Saatchi Yates and Arthur Yates. Get RSVP-ing! Money In an effort to promote a more sustainable mindset, fashion brand Zilver is hosting a pop-up space and exhibition at Walkers Court, immersing guests in its eco-friendly world. ‘Do Disrupt’ welcomes artists who challenge the status quo in exploring new media, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and upcycling. Among them, Marc-Aurèle Debut, Andreas Greiner, Armin Keplinger and Giuseppe Lo Schiavo. Zilver is also unveiling their latest collection, Leo Part II, which features Pangaia’s Flwrdwn, an insulating material made from organic flowers. Kim Jones and Daniel Arsham For his epic cover design for our 25th anniversary issue, Daniel Arsham redesigned the wallpaper header *, showing that it has eroded over time. Limited edition covers are available exclusively to subscribers Dior Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones and close friend and collaborator Daniel Arsham – whom we hired to create the limited-edition cover for Wallpaper’s 25th anniversary issue – gathered for a talk at the Whiteley Gallery , on the occasion of Arsham’s “eroded summer”. Jones and Arsham have teamed up for Dior’s P / S 2020 menswear collection, with a performance package featuring the artist’s idiosyncratic monolithic sculptures in decaying state, and a series of ready-made pieces. -porter inspired by his partially eroded relics. Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter The conference will take place at 10 a.m. on October 14, 2021 at the Whiteley Gallery in Bayswater. ‘Eroded Summer’ will take place October 16-17 at the gallery. London Dover Street Market Dover Street Market London celebrates Frieze Week 2021 with a plethora of exclusive exhibitions and pop-up product launches. Some of our must-haves? A special Supriya Lele display with Narmada, the book she worked on with Jamie Hawksworth; the arrival of the magazine by Kiko Kostadinov and Asics, with an installation in the brand’s sneaker area; the launch of vintage Cartier diamond watches by Harry Fane; and the debut of the Leica Sofort instant camera. §

