Kurta Pajama Set: Men’s Silk Kurta Pajama Set for Pujo, Dusshera and Diwali | Most Wanted Products





This kurta pajama set is a complete set that you can wear for Diwali parties, ethnic days in the office and even weddings. The navy blue set is designed in a regular fit and is crafted from fine art silk. The kurta set is machine washable.

Are you looking forward to sharing the festive days of the coming month with your friends and family? If so, then dress up the party should be a mandate to get into the festive mood. A classic silk kurta pajama set for men is a wardrobe staple and if you are looking for stylish options for yourself, our recommendations will definitely help you. Kurta pajama sets come in multiple designs, and some may also be available with a matching Nehru jacket. A silk ensemble will definitely make you feel special and will also help you look good in photos. Check out our selections of stylish men’s kurta pajama sets for Pujo, Dusshera, Diwali and other festivities: Congratulations! You have successfully voted Log in to see the result Created with a modern twist on classic kurta pajamas, this set is sure to set you apart from the crowd. This kurta set includes a black kurta, a churidar and a brown jacket with asymmetric placket. This kurta set is ideal for large gatherings and weddings.

Another stylish option that differs from regular styles, this kurta pajama set is crafted from silk. The orange kurta has an asymmetric placket adorned with decorative buttons. The cropped kurta is paired with gold pajamas to complete this party outfit set. This set should be hand washed for maintenance.

If you prefer to wear darker shades then this kurta pajama set would be a perfect option for you. The kurta in this set is made from jacquard silk and is woven with floral patterns. The kurta is associated with a silk churidar.

DISCLAIMER: Journalists from The Times of India were not involved in the production of this article.



