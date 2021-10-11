Haters can sit down because Mira Sethi only dresses for herself – Celebrity





Actress and novelist Mira Sethi doesn’t care about your opinions on her clothes and recently expressed it loud and clear. In a post shared with fans on Instagram, she confronted men “obsessed with policing women” and said she only dressed for her own “sense of joy.” Sethi recently posted a clear message on Instagram letting all the haters know exactly what she thinks of their opinions. Newsflash, she doesn’t think highly of them. “It’s always fascinating to see trolls going mad under pictures of women in public in dresses or costumes or whatever trolls deem ‘vulgar’,” she said. “Go home. I’m not dressing for you,” the actor said. “I don’t dress for anyone or anything other than my own sense of joy, play and expansion. Men in this country are obsessed with police women, defining constantly honor them over women’s bodies, clothes and looks. It’s a little mind, rotten and hateful thing to do. You want to take power away from us because a deep part of you is hurt and anger. I understand. It’s societal and it’s ugly. “ Sethi then told the women to keep their chin up. “To the women who continue to secularize public spaces with their words, their clothes and their challenge: you inspire me. affirming with our voices and bodies that we are reclaiming space from the rotten hierarchies of power and control. “ Sethi’s post comes right after she and many other celebrities walked the red carpet at the 20th Lux Style Prize Saturday evening. The actor wore an all-black “whimsical” gown to the event designed for her by Hussain Rehar. What celebrities wear to public events such as the Lux Style Awards is most often the subject of controversy and criticism on social media. While there is nothing wrong with gossiping about the fashion of an outfit, people who discredit women for “morally unacceptable” clothes disagree. We will support Sethi on this issue. Like it or leave it, women can and should dress as they please. Sethi’s own dress at the Lux Style Awards may not have tickled our fashion imaginations, but that opinion doesn’t take away from her autonomy to dress her way. It also doesn’t take away from the autonomy other celebrities have when it comes to dressing the way they want. This is not the first time that Sethi has spoken about the bodily autonomy of women. While a meeting to Taimoor Salahuddin (Mooro) on his podcast, the actor pointed out just how controversial the Aurat Mars slogan Mera Jism, Meri Marzi is misunderstood because the word fuck (body) is seen as sexual in the minds of many people. “Mera Jism, Meri Marzi are women basically saying you can’t define the terms of my life, my body, my decisions, my agency, you can’t dictate, ”she explained. Well, there you go friends, yet another reminder to let women be and dress however they want. We don’t understand why it takes so many callbacks, but we’re glad our stars keep talking about it.

