Fashion’s best-kept secret Gabriel Waller finds a new home in Los Angeles

Gabriel Waller



In a fashion industry where a drop culture, limited-quantity collections and out-of-print items are ubiquitous, getting your hands on the hottest pieces in fashion has become the hunt of a lifetime. But a buyer created a booming business by sourcing these hard-to-find items and even attracting star-studded customers.

Meet Gabriel Waller, an Australian buyer specializing in sourcing out of stock and high demand parts for customers around the world. With over 40,000 subscribers, Waller has become the go-to luxury personal shopper for customers looking for brands like Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Prada, and more.

The 27-year-old grew up in Rockhampton, Queensland but moved to Sydney to pursue a career in finance. After getting a job in a boutique, Waller fell in love with shopping, eventually leaving on her own after seeing a void for luxury items in the Australian fashion market, Australia has a luxury component, but we can only receive a very small number of pieces compared to what falls in Parisian or American stores. I would drive through Los Angeles and see so many luxury pieces that Australia doesn’t have. It was then that I knew there would be a market and a demand for it, Waller said.

AT THE OFFICE: Feat. x3 current popular styles from Chanel and Louis Vuitton, on their way to … [+] ship today. All styles are available in limited sizes

When starting his business, Waller took to Instagram to showcase his work. Her biggest challenge, she told herself, was getting retailers to trust her, I faced a lot of rejections. I didn’t have a huge purchase history. This is where it was about being a really good, genuinely passionate person. This is how I built a lot of my relationships. I used my Instagram as a portfolio to say Hey, this is what I do. I have great customers who shop with me. I deserve your time, Waller said. Today, it has a global list of multi-brand stores and retailers in cities from Tokyo to Paris, a database that it calls its bread and butter brands. It was through this knowledge and data that she built an unmatched sense of finding some of the most coveted pieces in the fashion industry, I would find something for a client and she would tell her friend, and the next minute this friend arrives. to ask. I saw this demand early on and the power of word of mouth gave us legs, Waller said.

Coat of my dreams @oldceline tracked down by the amazing @gabwallerdotcom. Thanks @gabwaller … [+] for your service!

The company faced a watershed in 2019 when the model and celebrity Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted on his Instagram asking his followers to help him find a vintage Celine coat. When Waller saw the message, she instantly knew she could find it, but had no way to reach the model. Thanks to a mutual friend, Waller was hooked up to the model and bought the coat from her at a small boutique in Copenhagen, a success story that would later become a pivotal moment in buyers’ careers. A few months later, the coat was posted to Huntington-Whiteleys with 13.7 million followers, crediting Waller for the supply and instantly propelling his Instagram page to the forefront of millions of fashion lovers. That day her social media page was overflowing with inquiries, Waller recalls, I say it often, that moment completely changed the meaning of my career and my life. It has opened so many doors. Her business has grown 830% since then and she has amassed a large following of celebrity names like Hailey Bieber To Chiara Ferragni.

CUSTOMER LOVE: @chiaraferragni wearing her pink heels #sourcedbygw Amina Muaddi PVC Begum. Available … [+] now in a number of colors, please DM all supply inquiries

MAJOR SOURCE: @haileybieber wearing her #sourcedbygw Bottega Veneta chain clutch at Paris Fashion … [+] The week

For Waller, no item is too hard to find. Its business is extremely fast, typically filling an order in less than 48 hours. His customers send requests via direct message or Instagram email, Waller connects with his team and sends his customers a quote for the product with his fees. From there, it’s a mad rush to find who has it first. She posts her finds next to the hashtag #SourcedbyGW a signal of its success and its ability to make exclusivity available. Waller says Chanel is by far his most requested brand in his business. When Chanel launches a new collection, immediately jump on pieces because we’ve seen it time and time again – it sells. She also mentions brands like Amina Muaddi and Prada as being highly coveted by its customers, crediting their ability to market globally and sell quickly. While selling to a client can be daunting, for Waller it became the driving force and thrill of his career to watch collections and go hunting.

Earlier this month, Waller moved her main office from Sydney to Los Angeles, where she hopes to grow her business and celebrity clientele. The United States is currently its fastest growing market and its goal is to streamline the process to systems as simple as invoicing in US dollars versus Australian dollars. She aims to create a place where her customers can chat with her face to face and also offers more services, such as immediate shipping parts. When asked about her success, Waller says that authenticity, reputation and personalization are the most crucial, personal relationships in my world are the most important thing. I believe a lot in positive energy and positive action and I value them in my business and with my clients. When I work with me, every client is a VIP.

Follow Gabriel Waller on Instagram.