Amal Clooney has found the perfect feathered evening dress





Amal Clooney’s stylish work clothes are world famous, but red carpet dressing, while rare, is another of her skills. Take the stunning feathered dress she wore to the premiere of The tender bar at the BFI London Film Festival this weekend, for example. For her moment in the spotlight with her husband George, Amal opted for glamor in a bespoke creation from 16Arlington. The snow-white sequined strapless dress featured gathered details at the waist, a fitted corset-like bodice and feather trim. On the accessories side, Amal wore beautiful diamond drop earrings and a yellow diamond ring, both by Moussaieff, and pointed satin pumps. 18 times Amal Clooney Aced Style Executive The glitzy gown has the same whimsical spirit that inspired the brand’s dreamy wedding collection, which launched this summer. We design for the holidays and it’s the party of a lifetime, explained co-founder Federica Cavenati at the time. (Several pieces of the Modern Bridal Edition are still available for sale at Matchesfashion.com.) Last week Amal and George attended the Los Angeles premiere of The tender bar. Amal chose a look from the 16Arlingtons archives to wear for the occasion: a sparkling asymmetric dress with a cutout at the belly. Amal chose a 16Arlington archival look to wear at the LA premiere of The tender bar. Steve granitz The Clooney’s aren’t the only couple to take the BFI London Film Festival by storm. Beyonc and Jay-Z made a surprise appearance in the British capital last week in equally chic evening wear. Bey walked the red carpet for The more they fall showing in a custom bodycon velvet dress by Valdrin Sahiti, which then ignited social media. Mimic Amals’ party look this season with 16Arlingtons featuring dancefloor ready pieces. 16 Arlington Jorja Feathered Sequin Evening Dress 16Arlington Dickinson feather-trimmed crepe top 16Arlington Adda feathered satin top 16 Arlington Nemi feather-trimmed crepe mini dress 16 Arlington Michelle feathered crepe mini dress 16 Arlington Ottawa Cowl Neck Sequin Dress

