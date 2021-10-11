Fashion
woman rents clothes for the court | New
Junior Johnson * drove several miles to reach St Ann’s Bay Parish Court on Tuesday to respond to a charge of not wearing a mask in public space. He sat on the bench patiently waiting for his name to be called. After waiting over an hour, it is time for Johnson to spend his day in court. He stood up and approached the door to the courtroom, but was stopped in his tracks.
“Sorry, sir, you cannot enter the courtroom dressed like this,” said an officer at the door, forbidding him to enter.
Johnson looked down at his ripped jeans and shook his head in frustration.
There are strict dress codes for parish courts across the island. Women are not allowed to enter if their chest, stomach or thighs are exposed. Tight clothing such as blouse, pants or miniskirt is not allowed.
Men are not allowed to wear earrings, shirts must be tucked inside the pants, their chest or chest hair must not be exposed, and the pants must be tied at the waist. Johnson’s ripped jeans were deemed inappropriate.
A woman, who was sitting on a bench waiting for her name to be called, observed what was going on and motioned for Johnson to come over, which he did.
“Go cross the road, an upstairs store rents pants,” she told him.
In less than 10 minutes, Johnson was back in the courthouse hallway in black suit pants and, with an air of satisfaction, walked over to the officer at the door.
She looked down at her pants and said, “Okay, next you go.”
Lydia Telfer’s Lydia Kids and Nail Studio, located across from the courthouse, made the difference.
She said that one day she was at the courthouse and the idea of renting clothes to people going to court came to her mind, which led her to launch the initiative to clothing rental.
“I got this idea myself because I see people come to court and they turn them away, so I say okay, why not buy some stuff that people can wear in court since I’m near the court? And I tried and it worked. It worked great at first, but now things are very slow, but I keep going, hoping things pick up after the pandemic, “Telfer said.
“There are days when it’s good and days when it’s bad; but, you know, you have to give thanks for what you do, because you have nothing to do, right? ? You just have to thank. ”
Telfer land rentals are aimed at both men and women.
“If you come and you are not properly dressed for court, you can come directly and get your clothes from me. I rent city pants, shirts for men; dress pants, dresses, tops for women; appropriate attire for court. ”
The most popular item rented is men’s pants, given the popularity of ripped jeans these days.
Telfer says she observes COVID-19 protocols and also makes sure her clothes are properly cared for.
“If they’re wearing pants today, I take them home, wash them, iron them (and bring them back),” she explained.
* Name changed to protect identity.
