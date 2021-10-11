Fashion is bringing joy to people, says Rajesh Pratap Singh

Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh is clear on how he wants to shape the Satya Paul brand. It must be sustainable, colorful, contemporary and true to the vision of its founder, Satya Paul.

This is exactly what he showcased as part of the “The Masters Words” collection at the recent FDCI x Lakm Fashion Week. The colorful collection paid tribute to the late Satya Paul, who passed away earlier this year, and launched Lenzing’s zero-carbon Tencel fibers.

Speaking of the collection, Singh said: This collection is an explosion of optimism in a time of global volatility. Master’s Words connects the past and present in 2021, where we take this journey to the next level with a focus on sustainable design, as we work with cleaner fabrics that are gentler on the earth. Many of the dresses, pants and shirts in this collection are made from Tencel, which is completely biodegradable. “

We spoke with Singh about the collection, the return to the physical catwalk after a long time, and the need for more durable fabrics. Edited excerpts:

What was it like to be back on the track after so long?

Exciting! It’s always a great experience to see things physically. Over the past couple of years we have discovered the potential of the digital format, but I think the experience of physical shows cannot be matched.

That said, we are experimenting with the digital format, displaying an item of clothing and not just putting it on a person and showing it on a ramp. We are trying to evolve using different digital tools.

You have been working with Tencel fiber for a long time. What has your experience been like? Is it restrictive in terms of draping?

Not at all. Tencel is essentially a zero carbon fiber. It’s a super durable and very, very versatile fiber that takes up the drape really well and blends in really well with other normal fibers. And you can, you know, tailor it however you want. You can adapt it to your own needs.

It sounds too good to be true.

It really is that good. As you said, we’ve been working with Tencel for quite some time now. And I can tell you from my personal experience that I have used it in different ways. We spun it by hand, we spun it mechanically, we mixed it with wool, cotton, linen, stainless steel. So, you know, we’ve been experimenting with all kinds of traction, and honestly, keeping durability aside, it’s a nice fiber to work with.

Over the past year and a half, there has been a lot of talk about sustainability. But if you look at the fashion shows that are currently taking place across the world, extravagance seems to be the running theme. Are we back to our old ways?

Sustainability is a big area. Whatever we do if we don’t have sustainability, we will become obsolete. Making the manufacturing process sustainable must be the goal.

Sustainability is also a question of commercial viability. Because if I’m supposed to make a garment that I want to call sustainable, and it’s going to cost me a bomb, nobody’s really going to buy it, right? If I am to come up with something that is truly sustainable, it should involve all stakeholders. So it is important to make a decently priced mass product to be part of the sustainable process, otherwise we are only talking in the air. You cannot make clothes for trendy people who want to wear durable clothes or say they are wearing durable clothes when you ignore the needs and wants of the majority of the population. It must be a viable solution.

And fashion is party. This is why we exist otherwise we can all wear uniforms. So, we have to bring this joy to people.

