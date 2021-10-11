Santa Cruz and Puma join forces for a new graphic collection

Leaders in their own segments, Santa Cruz and Puma have collaborated for a new collection. Bringing together their expertise in sportswear and skateboarding, the Puma x Santa Cruz collection offers clothing with graphic designs.

The new collection elevates classic sportswear styles with the aesthetic of the skate world. Santa Cruz has been at the forefront of skateboarding innovation for over 40 years and is renowned for its vibrant pop art graphics.

These elements appear on the new collection. Taking inspiration from the fantastic creatures of Santa Cruz, they are presented in a palette of bright and assertive colors. One of the most iconic graphics in the Santa Cruz Library, Jim Phillips Screaming Hand, can be seen on items in the collection with a unique and co-branded look.

Sportswear meets skate clothing

As a leader in the world of skateboarding, Santa Cruz adds his twist to the classic Puma Suede which comes in a black suede upper with a lime green shape band and Santa Cruz Shark Dot graphic to the side, as well as a additional set of laces.

For the women’s selection, the Puma Mayze offers a bold look with a stacked platform and comes in two monochrome colourways, black and lime green, both featuring the Santa Cruz Dot Reflection graphic printed on the upper and midsole.

Alongside these classics, the Puma x Santa Cruz collection offers unisex and women’s clothing, in a range of streetwear classics like hoodies, t-shirts and sweatpants, as well as items like pants. women’s cargo, a coach jacket and men’s twill pants.

Design features include an overprint inspired by the infamous Street Creep graphic created by legendary Santa Cruz artist Jim Phillips and a cool color palette with blacks, neutrals, and pops of lime green. The clothing selection also includes a long black coat with a co-branded logo on the back and a fully printed lining.

Accessories in the collection include a beanie and a backpack with adjustable shoulder straps for carrying skateboards. The Puma x Santa Cruz collection is priced from S $ 59 to S $ 229. Check them in line, in Puma stores and at select retailers from October.

(Puma Images)