5 times Amitabh Bachchan has set us major fashion goals





Whether it’s looking dapper in pointy suits or pulling off the traditional fashion game with a kurta and vest, Big B can do it all. For his birthday, we picked out our favorite looks from the actor, where he taught us a thing or two about how to go about the dress fashion game. Read more Updated Oct 11, 2021 1:33 PM IST 6 photos /

Happy birthday, Amitabh Bachchan. The Bollywood superstar celebrated his 80th birthday on Monday. Over the years, aside from a plethora of films that it has left its legacy with in the film industry, Big B has also set us some major fashion goals. The veteran actor continues to dominate the fashion game, whether traditional or casual. Whether it’s looking dapper in pointy suits or pulling off the traditional fashion game with a kurta and waistcoat, Big B can do it all. For his birthday, we curated our favorite looks from the actor, where he taught us a thing or two about how to go about the dress fashion game. (Instagram / @ amitabhbachchan) Updated Oct 11, 2021 1:33 PM IST /

Big B looks like the human version of the sun in the photo. The clip is from one of his movie sets where he dressed in a bright yellow sweatshirt and played with a puppy. The sweatshirt, lined in black at the edges, makes it so cool. (Instagram / @ amitabhbachchan) Updated Oct 11, 2021 1:33 PM IST /

We trust Big B for all fashionable outfits, even when it comes to sports leisure. Big B takes his fitness routine very seriously and never misses a day to hit the gym or do yoga. He considers yoga to be your body’s best friend and wears handpicked sportswear for the same. He dressed in a pair of black and white tracksuits and looked lively, while performing a yoga position. (Instagram / @ amitabhbachchan) Updated Oct 11, 2021 1:33 PM IST /

Big B loves colors, and we love it to adorn colors. In one of his Instagram posts, he gave us a glimpse of his multi-colored sweatshirt and we just passed out. The sweatshirt, printed in shades of red, green, yellow and blue, makes it more beautiful than ever. (Instagram / @ amitabhbachchan) Updated Oct 11, 2021 1:33 PM IST /

Big B loves to drool her Instagram family, and that’s the only explanation for her handpicked outfits that are so cool. In a gray jacket and sweatpants lined in red, white and blue, Big B posed with a beanie on his head and we rushed over to take notes. (Instagram / @ amitabhbachchan) Updated Oct 11, 2021 1:33 PM IST /

We saved the best for last. Big B adorned a fur jacket, just in case it got too cold for extra comfort. In a salt and pepper look, he added tinted undertones and posed in the sun in his khaki jacket, lined with fur at the collars. BRB, drool. (Instagram / @ amitabhbachchan) Updated Oct 11, 2021 1:33 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/photos/lifestyle/5-times-amitabh-bachchan-set-major-fashion-goals-for-us-list-inside-101633935129793.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos