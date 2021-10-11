Summer sports 22





Summer is magic The future looks bright! Now that we can – and can – exit again, we want to display it. Summer 2022 will be a light show, in which striking color combinations, beautiful prints and elegant shapes will share the spotlight. Taking the lead is the ultimate Summum, our classic costume. This season, executed in raspberry pink plus, you can choose between pants and shorts. The jacket and the pants are a nice combination with the many different prints, such as the two different ikat prints combined in a dress and a top or the flower ikat for a skirt. For those who like it even more dynamic, the all-over print suit consisting of a fluid viscose crepe kimono jacket and matching wide-leg pants is a great option. A large circle design makes its way onto airy cotton dresses, where you can choose between a sultry off-the-shoulder model or a button-down dress. The pants are also available in a wide range of summer hues. The colorful and comfortable fitted flares in a slub stretch twill, will give a sunny feeling all day long. Or go for crazy days with cheetah print skinny pants. A number of prints, like the lively and frivolous cashmere, were also used for accessories, like a shawl, bob and bag. Speaking of colors alongside an upbeat raspberry pink and sweet mango, ivory, black and alpaca round out our summer palette. The last three give our knits for example an elegant cotton crochet or an open honeycomb stitch. The fabrics are loose and airy and wonderful to wear as are new styles like the oversized blouse in our famous linen jersey. Or a new quality of ribbed jersey for a halter top and dress and soft satin viscose for frilly tops and spaghetti dresses. Tops stay romantic with blouses, puffed sleeves and intricate details. Eyelet embroidery is a current trend taking on a contemporary twist this season with black embroidery on ivory fabric. C5

Happy green From the fruity tones of the previous capsule collection, we’re stepping into the sun, sea and sand for midsummer with a color palette of warm sand, tropical green and the ultimate color of 2022, lime. Ivory and black complete our color chart. The lines are loose and airy, but never shapeless. Think wide bateau necklines or flowing summer dresses with crossed spaghetti straps combined with lace. We also see a lot of English embroidery in this capsule. This time in a midi dress, long and short sleeve tops, which you can combine with the matching skirt for a special effect. There is a slight bohemian vibe to the collection due to the different ikat patterns – some combined with contrasting embroidery – Balinese floral prints and loose crochet sweaters and bags. In our botanical print, you will find all the colors of the season, used for a top with beautiful details on the sleeves and the slightly flared pants. The trendy paperbag trousers in fresh cotton have an exciting charcoal print. The wide pants and the shorts with a belt are made of linen tencel, it is a dream to wear. In our cotton linen, we made a top with a zebra print, a top with a metallic logo print and a beautiful V-neck sweater. To play with shapes and proportions, the tight knit top in crepe yarn, with straps that cross at the neck, is a stylish addition. The off the shoulder top with an elegant floral print also gives every look a new feel. The pointelle-knitted short balloon-sleeve cropped cardigan softens clean lines in ivory or gives a funky touch in tropical green. Blue stun For our Blue Daze collection, we’re taking a little trip back in time with plenty of ’80s and’ 90s detail. Washes range from subtle to striking, as seen in tart jeans and white denim sprayed with a raw wash. and zip details on the pockets. Organic cotton and tencel are used for the wide leg denim, the light palazzo jeans and the soft indigo puff sleeve dress. In addition, you will find many new models such as the slightly flared sailor pants and striped denim with patch pockets on the front. The shorts complete our Blue Daze summer collection and come in a classic 5-pocket style with studs to the side or a cuffed hem and eye-catching patch pockets. Read more about Summum on the brand page: fashionunited.com/compagnies/summum

