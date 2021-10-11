Rajesh Pratap Singh launches Carbon Zero Tencel fibers at LFW India





Carbon Zero Tencel fibers were launched at the recent Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW), through the sustainable collection “The Master’s Words” by Rajesh Pratap Singh for the Satya Paul brand. Lenzing’s upcoming ready-to-wear collection with Tencel fibers will focus on the growing demand around circular fashion. In addition to having a higher environmental value, Tencel Carbon Zero fibers have the functional advantages of standard Tencel fibers, including skin smoothness, long-lasting softness, silky softness, improved breathability and color retention. These fibers are CarbonNeutral certified and Lenzing’s key initiative towards its goal of achieving zero net carbon emissions by 2050, according to a press release. The colorful and enduring collection The Master’s Words paid tribute to the late Satya Paul, who passed away earlier this year. For women, the collection includes summer sheaths, minis, jackets with bralettes and pants, dresses, draped skirts, tunics; fitted dresses, hoodies and jogging bottoms. Kaftans, knee-length coats, a trench version, aprons, gowns, halters, jumpsuits and biker jackets added more options. The core of the brand – the sari also added to the traditional flavor of the collection. The multi-colored leggings and tights that have appeared consistently for all women’s outfits have been a firm trend. Men’s suits, T-shirts, shirts and pants competed for the color card with the women’s clothing collection; giving the male dresser bright sartorial options for the coming season. “This collection is a burst of optimism at a time of global volatility. “The Master’s Words” connects the past and the present in 2021, where we take this journey to the next level by prioritizing sustainable design, as we work with cleaner fabrics that are gentler on the earth. Many of the dresses, pants and shirts in this collection are made from Carbon Zero Tencel, a durable fiber produced by Lenzing. Completely biodegradable, its only residue is water which regenerates the earth ”, Rajesh Pratap Singh said in a press release. “We are delighted to engage with like-minded partners Satya Paul and Rajesh Pratap Singh to present India’s first collection of zero carbon Tencel fiber, a revolutionary product that offers a whole new level of green selection to consumers with a verifiable third-party label. We are delighted to see these fibers transform into an impressive line of outfits by Rajesh Pratap Singh ”, Avinash Mane, Commercial Director, South Asia, Lenzing Group, noted. “In recent years, it has become imperative that each of us assess the impact of our choices on the environment. The Indian fashion industry is also embracing sustainability and responding to consumer demand for greater transparency. At Lenzing, we believe that together we can pave the way for a greener future for the fashion industry, seizing the opportunity to meet the demand of consumers, who longed for a fashion item that was good. for them and for the Earth as well, ”explained Mané. The showcase at FDCI X LFW of the “Words of the Master” and the film “The Search” was a mix of fashion and cinema. Although diverse in mediums, they were linked by the energy of travel and the rewards of research and discovery. The show began with the movie Search, creatively directed and set up by Rahul Bose. The runway turned into a theater where models entered a bubble of a retro living room – while some read, some danced while others were transported to a world of trance. Having been with the Satya Paul brand, Rajesh Pratap Singh has always followed sustainability in his own practice, strived to make the brand more contemporary and also worked to make it more sustainable not only in terms of production but also using durable fibers. These practices have given the whole collaboration a deeper and truer meaning. Fibre2Fashion Press Office (RR)

