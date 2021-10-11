ASOS boss quits as fast fashion retailer warns of profits





A smartphone with the ASOS app, keyboard, and shopping cart can be seen in front of an ASOS logo displayed in this illustrative photo taken on October 13, 2020.

The CEO leaves with immediate effect

2021-2022 profit affected by supply chain pressures

Equities down 12% LONDON, Oct. 11 (Reuters) – UK online fashion retailer ASOS (ASOS.L) parted ways with CEO Nick Beighton on Monday on warning that supply chain pressures and consumers’ return to behavior before the pandemic could cut 2022’s profits by more than 40%. Shares of ASOS, which sells fast fashion aimed at those 20 and over, fell 12.2% at 10:14 a.m. GMT, extending a decline this year to 49%. Beighton had been at ASOS for 12 years, including six as CEO, and the company said his immediate departure would see him find new leadership to accelerate international growth and generate £ 7bn ($ 9.5bn). annual income in four years. ASOS performed well during the pandemic, but warned in July that growth had slowed. Read more President Adam Crozier has said Beighton will not commit to staying at ASOS to complete at least half of his next five-year plan. “In this conversation with Nick over the last few moments, we have jointly come to think that he won’t be there for all of this, so it’s best to make the switch now,” Crozier told Reuters, adding this the fall in the course of the year was “not helpful”. CFO Mat Dunn will take on the additional role of COO and run the business on a day-to-day basis while a new CEO is sought. Katy Mecklenburgh, currently group finance director, will become interim finance director. Ian Dyson, senior independent non-executive director of ASOS, will become chairman on November 29, succeeding Crozier, who, as previously announced, becomes chairman of BT (BT.L). Read more “While our performance over the next 12 months is likely to be constrained by volatility in demand, the global supply chain and cost pressures, we are confident in our ability to seize the important opportunities ahead. Dunn said. BREAKDOWN OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN ASOS announced a 36% increase in its adjusted profit before tax as at Aug.31 to £ 193.6million due to a £ 67.3million increase due to the pandemic when shoppers purchased clothes leisure, rather than party clothes for an evening, some of which were then returned. . Revenue increased 22% to 3.91 billion pounds as its active customer base grew 13% to 26.4 million. For the new year 2021-22, ASOS expects adjusted pre-tax profit of £ 110m to £ 140m as customer returns normalize. Taking the midpoint of the range, it’s 35% below analysts’ average forecast of 193 million before Monday’s update. Sales growth was expected to be in the range of 10-15%. Analysts expected 20%. ASOS warned that the supply chain pressures that affected the movement of container ships and trucks around the world during the pandemic are expected to continue through the first half of the year, resulting in longer lead times and limited supply of partner brands. ASOS also faced higher inbound freight and outbound delivery costs, Brexit-related customs fees and wage inflation. Shares of rival Boohoo (BOOH.L) fell 12% last month after reporting slowing growth and warning of annual profit. Read more ASOS has announced plans to double the size of its combined operations in the US and Europe within four years and add at least £ 1 billion to its own brand’s annual sales. “If we’re doing the right things and performing there, then the share price should self-regulate,” said Crozier. ($ 1 = 0.7341 pounds) Additional reports by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton and Susan Fenton Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

