Hugo Boss achieves biggest social media coverage in Fashion Week history





With the launch of its second Boss x Russell Athletic capsule collection, Hugo Boss has managed to capture the attention of its younger target audience. With the physical collection on display at a baseball stadium in Milan, with the help of social media, the brand managed to reach a total of 3.9 billion impressions in four days. Well-known models such as Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Alton Mason were among those who paraded. TikTok star Khaby Lame, athletes Alica Schmidt, Trenten Merrill and Race Imboden as well as K-pop star Big Matthew made their podium debut. Keeping social media presence in mind, the brand strategically selected actors and viewers with a strong online presence. Lame, who has 113 million subscribers on TikTok, made an appearance to close the show, allowing Boss to become the first fashion brand published on his account. Other popular creators such as Avan Jogia and Chiara Ferragni documented the day on social media, boosting the show’s visibility. This event is our benchmark for what we will offer as an experience to customers around the world starting today, said Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss. I am more than happy to continue this journey with the team. In addition to the event’s nearly 4 billion impressions, the company managed to reach 25 million engagements on its social media channels and 2.2 billion views on the #Bossmoves challenge. Interaction with Boss’s Instagram account increased by almost 1,600%. Part of the brand’s social media campaign included the opportunity for fans to win five NFT varsity jackets. Fashion NFTs are growing in popularity within the industry, with Dolce & Gabbana recently selling their own NFT collection for a total of $ 6 million. By connecting to the metaverse, the brand uses it to attract new target audiences, such as the younger generation on social media sites like TikTok. Both before and after the event, the company’s Instagram campaign generated a level of engagement that contributed to the event’s eventual popularity. Boss x Athletic products made available for purchase while watching the fourteen designers involved in the campaign show off their outfits. Last month, Hugo Boss presented a new strategy to its investors and the public, highlighting its potential in casual wear rather than suits. The brand’s targeted campaign towards Gen Z and Millennial customers reflects his new vision. We are proving that we are more than ready to take this place in the fashion industry in the future, said Grieder.

