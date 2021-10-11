Vicky Kaushal sets higher fashion goals in a white kurta and scarf. How did he do it? | Fashion trends





Vicky Kaushal is sharing pictures on her Instagram profile and each of them makes us drool like everything. Vicky, who is awaiting the release of her next film on Sunday, shared another glimpse of her look from her fashion photoshoot and they are as good as they can get. When it comes to fashion, Vicky always manages to put her foot forward. Whether it’s a traditional outfit or a classy look in a formal suit with a personalized touch, Vicky knows how to put the fashion police on immediate alert. On Sunday, Vicky upgraded our weekend with clips from her recent fashion photoshoot. He shared a new set of photos and put the fashion game higher for us. In the photos, Vicky has done it all in casual fashion. READ ALSO: Vicky Kaushal Defines Dapper Vibes In A Black Ensemble. Photos inside In a white cotton kurta, with the sleeves rolled up and a printed scarf around the neck, the actor looked stunning. Styled by fashion stylist Amandeep Kaur, Vicky paired her look of the day with a trimmed beard, gelled hair and a silver kada on her right hand. Take a look at his photos here: + The scarf appears to be a fashion statement for Vicky Kaushal. The gray and black cotton scarf was also seen earlier in previews of her previous photoshoots. A few days ago, Vicky sported a formal look with a black suit and black pants, and adorned the scarf around her neck. Looked: + Along with the photos, Vicky also reminded her fans of the release of her upcoming film Sardar Udham. The biographical film, made on the life of revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh, is due out on October 16 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham traces the life and journey of Udham Singh, who seeks revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael ODwyer in London. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/vicky-sets-fashion-goals-higher-in-a-white-kurta-and-a-scarf-how-did-he-do-it-101633929867467.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos