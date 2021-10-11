Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Enjoy Joint Bachelor and Bachelorette Party in Vegas | Culture & Leisure





Paris Hilton and her fiance Carter Reum enjoyed a lavish bachelorette party in Las Vegas this weekend. The former ‘Simple Life’ star and 40-year-old author – who got engaged in February – flew to Sin City from Los Angeles to celebrate their nuptials in style. The couple visited a number of nightlife spots after flying in a private jet, including ResortsWorld Las Vegas, where the couple stayed, and Paris took to their Instagram story to show off the decorations, including a balloon and a floral arch and a “Paris Carter” by the pool, next to which the future husband and wife posed for photos. Paris captioned a snap of the couple: Thank you @resortsworldlv for our nicely decorated palace! This is the perfect place to stay for our singles night out. “ The lovebirds were joined by DJ Kathy’s mother, sister Nicky and Carter’s brother Courtney, who all jumped in a limo for Zone 15, where Paris rode the indoor zipline. The party also hit the Zouk Nightclub, which was outfitted with giant cardboard cutouts of Paris and Carter’s faces, and saw DJ Tiesto on the turntables. Paris, also 40, has changed her outfit several times, from a white wedding dress accessorized with bridal sunglasses and a bridal belt to a sparkly pink dress and a neon yellow number. The ‘Cooking With Paris’ star also showed off the gift bags, which contained a can of ros, personalized with a nude photo of the Hilton hotel heiress covered in gold glitter paint with bach displayed. ” . The couple had booked an entire suite at ResortsWorld called The Palace, complete with an outdoor pool, where they enjoyed a “crazy” poolside after-party with Zedd providing the party tunes until the early hours of the morning. Paris flew over with her dog Diamond Baby, who was seen roaming the outdoor space. As for the wedding itself, Paris had previously announced that it would be a “three-day affair”. She said: “It’s going to be like a three day affair, a lot will happen.” Asked about many outfits she will wear, she replied, “Lots of dresses. Probably 10 – Love the outfit changes.” Not only will all of their preparations for their big day feature in her new reality TV series, ‘Paris in Love’, she also recently confirmed that their nuptials will also be part of the show. Paris said: “We just started filming our new show, ‘Paris in Love’, on Peacock and we’re filming in New York right now, actually, and we’re getting ready for the dress fitting and we’re planning. just the bachelorette party, there are a lot. “So I’m really happy to share this with all of my fans.” When asked if the wedding itself would be televised or not, she confirmed, “Yes.”

