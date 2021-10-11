Benetton India and Timex India launch the “Benetton Timewear” line of watches

This collaboration is part of the licensing agreement announced this year in April, with Benetton India at the forefront of creative inspiration with the brand’s DNA for color, playfulness and social responsibility, and Timex India bringing that DNA to life through product design, manufacturing, and distribution.

The collection offers consumers a chance to experience the Benetton brand on their wrist through modern designs backed by high quality craftsmanship. Intended to attract the high fashion segment in India Youth-oriented, the architecture of the watchmaking range is based on four pillars: Social, Signature, Sport and Iconic.

‘Social’, the hero collection, is an appeal to the conscious consumer looking to buy more than a watch. These fascinating timepieces use durable materials while celebrating the Benetton style in subtle ways. Social offers six eco-responsible references, three each for men and women. At the heart of the watches is a special movement designed to reduce the environmental impact of batteries by requiring a change only once every 10 years. The straps of these watches are made of natural cellulose fibers which are vegan, sustainable and 100% cruelty-free. From its packaging to its movement, the Social collection offers a style with a lasting soul.

The Signature pillar brings the colors that are at the heart of the brand to life through 13 different styles. Each style in this category has an element of color and offers a variety of styles of leather and silicone straps with black, white and blue dials. The sport The category includes nine unisex models in digital and anadigi options. True to their name, the watches are bold, sporty and colorful, and available in silicone straps. The Iconic pillar, the youngest in the Benetton Timewear collection, offers 14 styles for young men and women, and children. This range captures Benetton’s playful colors and graphics and comes in a wide range of colors.

Speaking at the launch of the collection, Sir. Ramprasad Sridharan, Managing Director and CEO of Benetton India Pvt. Ltd., said: “Benetton is a leading global fashion brand, with Italian roots, offering a broad portfolio of lifestyles for men, women and children. The introduction of the watches category with the Timewear collection reinforces our commitment to offer the best fashion categories to our customers. We’re excited to make a foray into Timewear with a category leader like Timex and deliver a line of designs that continue our brand heritage in terms of color, style and most importantly, green awareness. We believe this will also help us strengthen our bond with the Millennial and Gen Z consumer. Sustainability is in Benetton’s DNA and we are proud to incorporate the same into the Timewear collection.

Sharmila Sahai, Managing Director-Timex India commented: “We are delighted to partner with one of the country’s most beloved youth fashion brands, Benetton India. Understanding the needs of consumers and keeping abreast of consumer trends has been at the heart of Timex Group’s innovation and design strategy. Partnership. with Benetton India is a further step in this direction to offer young consumers fashionable, innovative and trendy watches at affordable prices. India, we aim to grow our fashion portfolio, deepen our footprint and expand our consumer base in the country. ”

The first drop of the Benetton Timewear collection is launched exclusively in India October 11 digitally on Flipkart exclusively and in select world and modern Timex stores. The watches are available in a price range of INR 2995 7995.

About Benetton Group and United Colors of Benetton:

Benetton Group is one of the best-known fashion companies in the world, present in the most important markets with a network of more than 4,000 stores and a workforce of around 7,000 employees. A responsible group that projects the future and lives in the present with an attentive eye to the environment (supply of 58% sustainable cotton), to human dignity and to a society in transformation the Group has a consolidated identity made up of colorful, authentic fashion, quality at affordable prices and a passion for his work. These values ​​are reflected in the strong and dynamic personalities of the United Colors of Benetton and Sisley brands.

United Colors of Benetton’s commitment to the empowerment of women has always been a central part of the brand which, through its communication campaigns and collaborations with leading nonprofits, inspires the public to reflect on the empowerment of women of universal importance.

About the Timex Group

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with several operational units and more than 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch manufacturers in the world, the Timex group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus, Ted baker, Missoni and Furla.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656849/Benetton_Timex.jpg

SOURCE Benetton India and Timex India