Fashion
Analysis of Men’s Clothing Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – According to the latest IMARC group report, entitled Menswear market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2021-2026, the market has shown moderate growth during the period 2015-2020. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
We regularly monitor the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, as well as the indirect influence of related industries. These observations will be incorporated into the report.
Men’s clothing is generally made of structured and durable fabrics with neutral colors and more subtle embellishments, compared to women’s clothing. It is available worldwide in a wide range of sportswear, sleepwear, casual wear, ceremonial and ethnic clothing. The trend of personalized and tailor-made clothing is significantly driving the growth of the menswear market. The growing fashion industry coupled with growing awareness of male appearances is primarily driving the demand for menswear across the world.
Market trends
Emergence e-commerce The industry, along with increasing disposable income for consumers, has increased sales of men’s clothing on online shopping platforms. In addition, growing environmental concerns have prompted several manufacturers to produce clothing from organic materials. In addition, various high-end brands are also expanding their product portfolios by launching luxury clothing for men. merchandise. The growing influence of social media, along with numerous celebrity mentions, festive sales and promotional discounts, are also propelling the growth of the market. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has limited market growth due to several challenges in raw material supply chains.
List of Key Companies Covered By This Market Report:
Adidas AG
Burberry Plc Group
Gap Inc
Giorgio Armani SpA
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Kering SA
Levi Strauss & Co.
Nike Inc.
Prada SpA
PVH Corp.
Ralph Lauren Company
Zara SA (Industria de Diseo Textil, SA)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, season, distribution channel, and geography.
Breakdown by product type:
Trousers
Jeans
Shirts and T-shirts
Ethnic outfit
Others
Breakdown by season:
Summer clothes
Winter clothes
All season clothing
Breakdown by distribution channel:
Supermarkets and hypermarkets
Exclusive stores
Multi-brand points of sale
Online stores
Others
Distribution by geography:
North America (United States and Canada)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and others)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia and others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East and Africa
Highlights of the report:
Market performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Market drivers and success factors
SWOT analysis
Value chain
Complete mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as part of the customization.
