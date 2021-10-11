Analysis of Men’s Clothing Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast





SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – According to the latest IMARC group report, entitled Menswear market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2021-2026, the market has shown moderate growth during the period 2015-2020. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. We regularly monitor the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, as well as the indirect influence of related industries. These observations will be incorporated into the report. Men’s clothing is generally made of structured and durable fabrics with neutral colors and more subtle embellishments, compared to women’s clothing. It is available worldwide in a wide range of sportswear, sleepwear, casual wear, ceremonial and ethnic clothing. The trend of personalized and tailor-made clothing is significantly driving the growth of the menswear market. The growing fashion industry coupled with growing awareness of male appearances is primarily driving the demand for menswear across the world. Request a free sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/menswear-market/requestsample Market trends Emergence e-commerce The industry, along with increasing disposable income for consumers, has increased sales of men’s clothing on online shopping platforms. In addition, growing environmental concerns have prompted several manufacturers to produce clothing from organic materials. In addition, various high-end brands are also expanding their product portfolios by launching luxury clothing for men. merchandise. The growing influence of social media, along with numerous celebrity mentions, festive sales and promotional discounts, are also propelling the growth of the market. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has limited market growth due to several challenges in raw material supply chains. Ask the analyst and go through the full report with the table of contents and list of figures: https://bit.ly/2Yc0ibl List of Key Companies Covered By This Market Report: Adidas AG

Burberry Plc Group

Gap Inc

Giorgio Armani SpA

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Kering SA

Levi Strauss & Co.

Nike Inc.

Prada SpA

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Company

Zara SA (Industria de Diseo Textil, SA)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, season, distribution channel, and geography. Breakdown by product type: Trousers

Jeans

Shirts and T-shirts

Ethnic outfit

Others Breakdown by season: Summer clothes

Winter clothes

All season clothing Breakdown by distribution channel: Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Exclusive stores

Multi-brand points of sale

Online stores

Others Distribution by geography: North America (United States and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and others)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia and others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa

Highlights of the report: Market performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Market drivers and success factors

SWOT analysis

Value chain

Complete mapping of the competitive landscape If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as part of the customization. Related report from the IMARC group: 2021-26 Eye Makeup Market Report: https://bit.ly/3coNaV4 2021-26 Leather Goods Market Report: https://bit.ly/3117mJ0 Online Beauty and Personal Care Market Report: https://bit.ly/3elkuhl Children’s Clothing Market Report 2021-26: http://bit.ly/3asdpte 2021-26 Hiking Equipment and Gear Market Report: https://bit.ly/3cYK39U 2021-26 Sleep Mask Market Report: https://bit.ly/3hff2Bs 2021-26 Functional Clothing Market Report: https://bit.ly/3mFxqEy Smart Textiles Market Report 2021-26: https://bit.ly/2yjEqSf Beard Grooming Products Market Report 2021-26: https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/beard-grooming-products-market-2021-26-industry-trends-market-share-size-growth-and-forecast-report/ Facial Makeup Market Report 2021-26 Report: https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/face-makeup-market-analysis-2021-26-industry-trends-share-size-growth-and-forecast/ About Us The IMARC group is a leading market research company providing management strategies and market research worldwide. We partner with clients across industries and regions to identify their most exciting opportunities, address their most critical challenges and transform their businesses. IMARC information products include key business, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial and high-tech organizations. Market forecasting and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and new processing methods are at the top of the market. business expertise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553552777/menswear-market-analysis-2021-26-industry-trends-size-share-growth-and-forecast The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos