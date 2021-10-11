Fashion
My “attention-seeking” mother-in-law wears the same dress as me for my wedding rehearsal, it is “inappropriate”
DEALING with a demanding mother-in-law is probably one of the most stressful things a bride can face while preparing for her wedding.
This bride unfortunately found herself at the end of her tether when her mother-in-law decided to wear the same dress as her.
The woman who is about to say “yes” has taken to Reddit to complain about her situation.
“My fiance and I are getting married in October and her mother has always been a problem, to put it lightly,” she began.
“But to focus on the current problem: her mother always used to draw attention to me and herself.
“Most of the time, I don’t care, but sometimes when she does, it’s inappropriate.
“For example, when we got engaged and announced it, she swept it up and acted like we hadn’t said anything, then spent the rest of dinner talking about her different diamond rings and of their number of carats.
“She tried to rub my face with me and ask me what I was thinking, I just said ‘kindly’ and she laughed at me for that.
“I probably should have known that she would be a royal pain in the ass while planning the wedding.”
She then delved into the real problem of the time: “For our rehearsal dinner, I chose a dress in which I felt beautiful.
“I have gained about 30 to 40 pounds over the past year and a half and it has been difficult for me to find clothes that I feel comfortable in, let alone sexy.
“I made the mistake of showing my future mother-in-law a photo, and she went out to buy an identical dress. It’s navy blue, low-cut, mermaid style.
“The only literal difference is mine has sequins all over it, which you can’t tell in the pic I showed her, and hers is lace.
“Obviously the best solution is to just buy another dress for rehearsal, but how do I deal with that when she asks me why I didn’t wear the original one I chose?
“Also, not to be rude, but the dress doesn’t flatter her at all, so this absolutely seems like an attempt to distract or the way you want to phrase it.
“I have seen what she typically wears for weddings / wedding events and this dress is very different from what she usually chooses.”
Previously, another woman had faced a similar problem when her sister-in-law wore a white dress to her wedding.
Publish onReddit, a woman shared a photo of herself and her sister-in-law from the wedding to show the slight color difference in the dresses.
She said: “My SIL wore a dress that was a little lighter than mine at our wedding, posted my wedding dress on all of her social media, then ignored us when we asked her to take it off.”
The bride then clarified matters further in the comments.
“I got the bouquet. My dress was champagne colored. My SIL was wearing a lighter dress than mine. It’s a little hard to tell the difference from the photos,” she said.
“My husband is in the middle. He was going to chase her but I asked him not to. She loves the attention and I didn’t want our day to be overshadowed by her. He did his best to get me away. of his whole family and completely ignored her before and after the photos were taken.
“He refused to speak or look in her direction. It was one of three photos we had with her. He was grimacing in each one. His parents took this photo because the photographer has it. completely avoided. “
She went on to say that she came from a different culture where there are certain colors that you don’t wear to a wedding because they are considered offensive.
“I told her what they were and she agreed not to wear them. She actually sent me a picture of a rust colored dress and asked if I could wear it,” the woman explained. wife.
“I said yes, then she turned around and pulled this out. She KNEW I wouldn’t be okay with that and I didn’t know she had changed the color until my ladies d ‘honor tell me on the wedding day.
“After the wedding, she posted a photo of me in my wedding dress on her social media. We asked people not to because we wanted to have the opportunity to share our photos with our friends first. and our family.
“We also voiced it. Everyone listened except her. She CHOSEN not to listen and ignored her brother when he asked her to take her off.”
The bride explained that her sister-in-law had done everything she knew she was not supposed to do and that she “went out of her way” to be disrespectful.
