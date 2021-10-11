Fashion
Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Stuns In Rainbow Dress For Barbie Themed 30th Birthday After ‘Losing Custody’
SOUTHERN Charm star Kathryn Dennis was stunned in a rainbow dress for her Barbie-themed 30th birthday after “losing custody of her children.”
TheBravolebrity is involved in a custody battle over her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Thomas Ravenel.
Yesterday Kathryn shared a photo from her birthday party captioned: “My 3rd 30th birthday party. The theme was Barbie, can you guess which one I am? #Rainbowbrite.”
The birthday girl donned a sequined wrap dress with a rainbow stripe pattern and she was carrying a sparkly pink handbag.
She also shared more photos with her friends who were also dressed as different Barbies for the party.
Earlier this month, Kathryn has lovely photos of her five-year-old son Saint and six-year-old daughter Kensie after losing custody.
The reality TV star, 30, beamed with pride as she posed with her children on a recent supervised visit.
She sat on the porch steps as Kensie stood behind her and Saint was snuggled into her mother’s lap.
Kathryn also wore a denim jacket with an embroidered heart, which read “Saint”.
They all smiled happily at the camera as Kathryn said she felt “healed”.
“The soul is healed by being with children. -Fyodor Dostoyevsky #truth #happy place,” Kathryn captioned.
TheSouthern Charmstar lost her custody rights after Thomas accused her of drug addiction and neglect, which she denied.
She recently broke down in tears because of “her babies she missed”.
The Bravolebrity shared a photo of his tear-strewn face: “But some days it’s like that …”
Kathryn recently spoke candidly about what she’s been through without her children, sharing on Instagram: There will be times far more difficult than good times without your children. “
In August, Kathryns called the “family court system” “exhausting” after Thomas was granted full custody.
Kathryn noted, “It’s exhausting constantly defending yourself against someone trying to change reality – it can even make you question what you know happened, or what is true.
“It can be exhausting living two lives: one for your children and for the world (all is well), and the other where you are beaten by the family justice system. We see you and we are by your side. You are not alone.”
Thomas recently shared a photo of his and Kathryn’s daughter sitting on a bench by the window and looking at her iPad captioned: “So delighted to have my daughter in our new home.”
The dad also shared a video of Kensie and Saint running and jumping in the backyard pool at the Aiken, SC home as they shouted, “Best daddy!”
The Sun previously revealed that Kathryn had temporarily lost custody of their two children, as she now supervised visits every other weekend.
A source told The Sun: She oversaw daytime tours on Saturdays and Sundays every other weekend. “
The insider continued that Thomas was planning to move to Aiken with the children this summer, as he offered his plan to the judge when he requested full custody.
The Sun confirmed that the temporary order was filed by the court in February.
Kathryn filed a motion to seal the custody battle in December, which was approved, a South Carolina courthouse clerk previously confirmed to the Sun.
With the temporary order under seal, the reasons for the loss of custody are not available.
A representative and attorney for Kathryn declined to respond to the Sun’s request for comment at the time.
The Sun broke Thomas ‘request to change their custody agreement from joint custody to primary custody because he cited Kathryns’ drug addiction and neglect allegations, which she denied.
In South Carolina court records obtained by The Sun, Thomas claimed that a mutual friend told him about a recent trip to North Carolina with Kathryn, her boyfriend Chleb Ravenell, Kensie, Saint and others.
Thomas claimed the friend said: He informed me that he had witnessed a lot of cocaine use on this trip and that Kathryn had left cocaine within the reach of children which he thought was dangerous.
Kathryn alleged in her response to the court: I do not use cocaine, so naturally I did not give our children access to it.
She also agreed to take a drug test on the condition that Thomas pays for it and does one as well.
Kathryn previously lost full custody of the children in 2016 and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana.
In 2018, Kathryn applied for primary custody of the children after Thomas was arrested and charged with second degree assault and battery.
The couple’s former nanny, Dawn, accused him of sexual assault in 2018.
Thomas pleaded guilty to assault and battery in the third degree. He was sentenced to 30 days in prison and fined $ 500.
