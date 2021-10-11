Fashion
Sarah Jessica Parker takes Paris in a floral dress and lace cardigan alongside Mr. Big
Sarah Jessica Parker Takes On A Whole New Town For Her Next Show, And Just Like That
Filming the Sex and the City reboot series, the actress joined her onscreen husband Chris Noth AKA Mr. Big in Paris this weekend. Together, the duo arrived on the stage of the show in disguised attire. Parker modeled a green floral dress for the episode with a dramatic ball skirt and a lace cardigan layered over the top. The very Carrie Bradshaw outfit also featured strappy silver sandals set atop a raised stiletto heel.
As for Noth, the actor wore a classic suit with a white button-down shirt and black tie.
At one point on set, Parker kept warm by adding an oversized white quilted coat and holding tight to a miniature statue of the Eiffel Tower.
While the FN cover star herself is best known for her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO series, Parkers’ list of accomplishments extends beyond television. Parker launched its eponymous shoe brand in early 2014. The models are handcrafted in Italy, with resort, spring, pre-fall and fall collections released each year. When not in pieces from her own collections, the actress also uses everything from Ugg to Prabal Gurung and Isabel Marant.
Courtesy of Saks Off 5th
Check out the gallery to see more moments from the And just like this set This year.
