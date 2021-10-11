Final Fantasy players dress like Colonel Sanders and a chicken





Photo: Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images (Getty Images) I have been known to cause chaos when playing online games. I was banned from multiple Halo servers by getting my teammates onto a truck, then drove the truck to the nearest cliff, with all of us still in it. I want to let you know that this is a really quick way to start a game. If you ever see a player named Fart Sandwich running towards you at full speed, you had better walk away. So this particular story brings me a lot of joy, even though it has a lot less problems and more good-humored fun. PCGamesN reports that a particular duo in Final Fantasy XIV Online hurts by disguising himself as Colonel Sanders and Giant Chicken respectively. When one of these players meets the other during a game session, they immediately start grappling with each other (here’s a video on Reddit from such a meeting). There’s no word one usually wins over, however. The player running around dressed as Colonel Sanders is a Reddit user who goes through _Vard_. It has been reported that sometimes they will offer other players $ 5 refills if other players ask them for chicken. Somehow I doubt there is ever a KFC and Final fantasy cross promotion, but never say never. Remember the KFC game console with integrated chicken warmer? Because it was awesome. _Vard_ also accidentally (?) Photobombed another player trying to take a screenshot of the game. _Vard_ obviously walked away from his computer, leaving his Colonel Sanders character spinning in place for some reason, and when a other player tried to take a screenshot of his gaming session he noticed Colonel Sanders was spinning aimlessly in the background (you can watch the video here). I’ve never played the Final Fantasy Online series, but if you see someone running around, all dressed up as Ronald McDonald and threatening other players with Big Macs, you’ll know I was inspired to start playing too . G / O Media may earn a commission

