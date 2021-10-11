Sydney Sweeney wears chic blazer dress with Gucci sneakers for dinner at Craig’s

She became a household name after starring in the teenage series Euphoria.

And on Sunday, Sydney Sweeney was spotted rocking a black blazer with a patterned handbag, adding Gucci sneakers.

The 24-year-old actress was spotted leaving Craig’s celebrity hotspot in West Hollywood.

The TV star showcased her legs up to the thighs in the one-piece number; the black dress had a zipper on the front.

The zippered blazer dress was paired with Gucci platform sneakers, which featured a glittering detail along the sole.

She wore a purple and black handbag under one arm for a pop of color.

Sydney wore her braids all around her in waves, adding brown eye shadow under her lids with pink lipstick on her pout.

The blonde beauty attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair Premiere on September 29 in Los Angeles.

Sydney rocked a chic black dress with a Victorian-style neckline and dramatic sleeves.

She paired the eye-catching look with sheer tights and dramatic cat eye makeup with shiny black boots and matching nail polish.

Sydney has become a household name after starring in Euphoria as Cassie Howard’s character.

The show debuted June 16, 2019 on HBO; it has been renewed for a second season which has not yet been abandoned.

Sydney, from Spokane, Washington, also played a role in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The actress stars as Olivia Mossbacher in the miniseries The White Lotus and stars as Barbie, Riley Andersen and Cinema Girl for Robot Chicken.