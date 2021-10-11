My dear bespoke wedding dress was so massive it didn’t fit in the church aisle, but I made it work

THERE is no greater stress than the things that go very wrong during your marriage.

This bride encountered a huge problem when her huge dress train draped over the front row seats.

4 A woman’s wedding dress was too big for the church Credit: TikTok / SmithIsUs

4 He draped dangerously over the front rows Credit: TikTok / SmithIsUs

Karlissea Hives Smith shared on TikTok her huge failure when she tried on her dress during the wedding rehearsal and noticed that she didn’t factor in the aisle size.

Publication about his family TIC Tac account, The Smith Is Us, she stood with her massive custom dress where she looks like I do.

Unfortunately, his train, which was made in Nigeria, was far too long and could not be shown correctly because the space was too small.

After maneuvering a bit, the bride was able to make her way gracefully down the aisle, but not without help.

Another woman had previously shared how her mother took the limelight away from her when she decided to try on wedding dresses on their shopping spree.

Chassidy Rice, 24, from Ohio, appeared in the Atlanta version of Say Yes to the Dress, and took Mum Harlene with her as she tried to find the perfect dress.

The bride said to consultant Lauren: Well, today is my day, but my mom is also engaged.

Harlene said: It’s her day, she’s in the center, but there’s always room for two. There are plenty of dresses for both of us.

Speaking to the camera, Chassidy said: I really want today to be about me, but knowing my mom, she will be looking for dresses for herself.

Chassidy said she is looking for a classic vintage dress for $ 3,000 for her wedding, which is in seven months.

Meanwhile, the tired bride said her mother is looking for something outrageous for herself, with glitter and jewelry.

Cheeky Harlene told the cameras: I’d love to put on a dress today.

Dressed in one of the store’s dresses, Chassidy walked out under the breath of her bridesmaids, but one person was absent.

Harlene had run away to try on a dress, and when she went out, Chassidy burst into tears.

Chassidy said: My mother is wearing the dress I just tried on just for her.

She tried it on the moment I took it off. I felt like my moment was over. Today it was just for me, but it has become for her.

Sheepish Harlene said: Maybe I should take it off.

She added: When I saw Chassidys’ response, I really really regretted it. I felt like a bad guy.

Fortunately, the team were able to straighten Chassidy and put her back in a dress she loved.

Chassidy said: It’s definitely my choice, it’s me. I feel good, this dress makes me happy.

This is exactly how I want it to look.

4 She had to change the size of the train to fit it Credit: TikTok / SmithIsUs

4 She could only wear it properly outside Credit: Tiktok.com/@smithisu