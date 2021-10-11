New Blush by Francesca Avila Wedding Dresses





Francesca Avila is an award-winning fashion designer with over 20 years of industry experience. The talented fashion designer worked for six years as the design director of the Monique Lhuilliers Bliss, Bridesmaids and ML evening wear collections. After her foray into the bridal space, she then joined JLM Couture, where she launched her new collection, Blush by Francesca Avila. Below, Francesca Avila’s latest collection. Blush by Francesca Avila Spring 2022 Full of ethereal tulle, exquisite lace and delicate details, Blush by Francesca Avila radiates effortless elegance, femininity and romance. As part of the JLM Coutures Blush collection, the designer named her new line Blush by Francesca Avila in honor of her family’s maiden name and Spanish heritage. Keep scrolling to take a look at the whimsical new collection. Watch 1 Courtesy of Francesca Avila

The airy tulle and floral appliqués are the epitome of romanticism! Channel your inner princess as you waltz down the aisle in this dreamy strapless ball gown. The fitted bodice and A-line silhouette are super flattering on any figure. The fit: strapless A-line ball gown Equipment: Tulle The wow factor: Embroidered details Watch 2 Courtesy of Francesca Avila

Modern brides will absolutely love this outfit. The crisp fabric is incredibly chic, and the high slit and plunging neckline give this chic dress a fun and flirty touch. The cup: A-line dress with plunging neckline Equipment: Crepe The wow factor:The mid-thigh slit Watch 3 Courtesy of Francesca Avila

Soft yet bold, this tulle and lace number embellished with floral accents is the perfect option for your special day. The movable skirt will make walking down the aisle and dancing seamless at your after-party. Floral embellishments certainly sweeten the deal. The cup: A-line dress with a deep V-neck Equipment: Tulle and lace The wow factor:The floral pattern and the subtle champagne hue Watch 4 Courtesy of Francesca Avila

The cup: A-line dress with plunging neckline Equipment: Crepe with pearls The wow factor: The beaded bodice and daring slit Watch 5 Courtesy of Francesca Avila

The cup: Off The Shoulder Ball Gown Equipment: Lace The wow factor:Fluid sleeves Watch 6 Courtesy of Francesca Avila

The cup: Sheath dress Equipment: Silk The wow factor:The strapless neckline Watch 7 Courtesy of Francesca Avila

The cup: A-line ball gown Equipment: Tulle The wow factor:The champagne hue and the asymmetrical neckline Watch 8 Courtesy of Francesca Avila

The cup: A-line strapless dress with removable sleeves Equipment: Lace The wow factor:Puff sleeves Watch 9 Courtesy of Francesca Avila

The cup: Strapless A-Line Ball Gown Equipment: Organza and tulle The wow factor:The ruffled skirt Watch 10 Courtesy of Francesca Avila

The cup: A-line ball gown Equipment: Organza The wow factor:The dramatic sleeves Look 11 Courtesy of Francesca Avila

The cup: A-line dress with plunging neckline Equipment: Lace The wow factor:Floral embroidery Watch 12 Courtesy of Francesca Avila

The cup: Mermaid dress with a deep V-neck Equipment: Lace The wow factor:Floating sleeves Look 13 Courtesy of Francesca Avila

The cup: Mermaid dress with plunging neckline Equipment: Tulle and lace The wow factor:The swollen overskirt Look 14 Courtesy of Francesca Avila

The cup: A-line dress with sweetheart neckline Equipment: Lace The wow factor:Floral details

