17 lazy Halloween costume ideas
Photo-Illustration: by the Cup; Photos: Getty Images
We were only a few weeks away from Halloween, so you have plenty of time to completely forget about it and panic on October 30, when you still have no idea what your costume should be. There’s a good chance all of Bernie Sanders’ best sexy costumes will be sold out by then, and you probably won’t have time to find a tracksuit to dress up as a candidate. Squid game. So what’s a procrastinating party animal to do? Fear not, because I am coming to inspire you for some lazy, last minute Halloween costumes that aren’t all about cheesy puns. We can only be one slip so many times.
To truly be a lazy and / or last minute costume, you should be able to recreate it with things you have around the house. With that in mind, here are 17 costume ideas that require minimal effort and (hopefully) no last minute trips to the store.
Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
There really is no way to do this costume incorrectly. Do you have jeans, a skirt, several tank tops, matching jewelry, scarves, a belt, a random bag, no shame, and maybe a hat? Wear them all at once and you too can look like a Disney Channel star from the early 2000s.
Photo: starzfly / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images
It’s comfortable ! It’s easy! It’s an excuse to wear hoodies on Halloween and call it a costume!
Photo: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Vanity Fair
If you’ve managed to grab a black turtleneck before the 2019 Halloween Great Turtleneck Shortage, you’re already halfway through dressing like the founder of Theranos. Complete your look with a low bun, eyes that never blink and a low fake voice. You can also carry a Tylenol gel cap around and say it’s a nanotainer.
Photo: SNL / Youtube
Kacey Musgraves appeared nude on SNL, giving us all a way to wear nothing this Halloween and call it dressing up. All you need is an acoustic guitar and some cowboy boots. (Nude underwear optional)
She already has a grip on TikTok, you might as well let her take care of your Halloween too! To dress like Emily Mariko, wear athletic clothes, put your hair in a low pony with a middle part, and wear a spooky Salmon Leftover Tupperware!
Photo-Illustration: The Cup. Photos: Getty Images
Photo above aside, this is a relatively low-key couples costume. Do you and your partner have jeans, a black tank top, a loose black t-shirt and sunglasses? There ! You are Zo Kravitz and Channing Tatum teasing us all around New York. More, you can ride a bike.
This costume works best if you already have one Island of love bottle of water, which you absolutely should. Next, wear your most British club outfit to the side and / or under the encouraged breasts and practice saying: Youre my type on pay-puh, luv.
Photo: Georg Wendt / dpa / picture alliance via Getty Images
A wig would be ideal, but you can recreate this image of Angela Merkel and a few birds with any sultry blazer and a few pictures of birds. (Or bird stuffed animals, bird toys, half silly bird designs get creative.) Make sure to scream in every photo!
Do you have LuLaRoe leggings that you shamelessly stuffed in the back of your dresser? Then you can dress like one of the crooks of the LuLaRich documentary! You can also wear any combination of dress and leggings as long as the patterns are loud and mismatched. Make sure you spend the night asking people, Hey, hun! Want an easy way to make money from home?
Lean into the cheug with any combination of the following: a Starbucks mug, something that says live laugh love, a Tiffanys bracelet, Uggs, Mickey Mouse ears, a Rae Dunn mug, tassel earrings, anything that has a chevron pattern. If you really want to drive the cheug home, write CHEUGY on your wrist (the coolest place to get a tattoo) in this curly, handwriting style (cheugy-est font). Also, try to put the word adult in each sentence.
Photo: Courtesy of Instagram / thebrittharris; lemii_on; liv.milne; pregulapati; malditalimena
The Girlboss is dead, long live the Girlboss. In honor of her #dailygrind, wear your Girlboss outfit – iis a pantsuit and the future is a feminine tee is preferable and slap some zombie makeup. Bonus points for carrying a notebook, mug, or tote bag that says something like, Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss.
The dress is Shein, the shoes are Shein, the jewelry is normal. If you and your friends have summer cocktail dresses and can fake an Alabama accent, you’ll look like the most desirable PNMs (potential new members)! Just make a few false Sorority pins to stick to your top, and you’ll fit in with the thousands of people who take part in Bama Rush every year, all of whom seemed to be on TikTok this summer.
Photo: Ben Hider / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Do you have a dog? Do you have business casual clothes and a pair of sneakers? Are you ready to assume the posture of a dog trainer, running-walking on a tight leash? Simply type a fake number on the top of your arm, and you and your award-winning puppy are ready to strut your stuff this Halloween.
Pay homage to the drama that took over TikTok in early summer and dress as the TikTok Bee Lady, aka Texas Beeworks. If you have jeans, a chambray shirt, and glasses, just draw cute little bees on your hands and ta-da! You could spark a heated debate over the correct way to pick up bees with your hands. It could also be a fairly easy couples costume if your partner puts in a little more effort and dresses like a bee.
An old but a goodie! If you don’t know what to do with it false shirt collar you had last year, now is your time to shine, baby! You probably already have everything else to complete the costume: a black A-line dress, the ability to put your hair in two braids, a look of disdain and uneasiness.
If you prefer your face to live the heavy life, recreate your favorite Instagram filter with makeup. Turn it into an Instagram influencer costume by simply writing #ad on your mug.
If all else fails, dress warmly and put a pumpkin on your head.
