Jamboo Savari: Dress rehearsal Wednesday





It is the first time in the recent past that the Vijayadashami procession begins after 5 p.m.



The dress rehearsal for Jamboo Savari will take place on Wednesday in the premises of the palace. On this day, the 21-gun salute will also be given after the start of the procession with the participation of the five elephants led by Abhimanyu, who wears the golden howdah for the second time in a row. With only a few cultural troupes allowed to participate to keep the centuries-old tradition alive, the famous Jamboo Savari can be completed in less than an hour, spanning a distance of around 500 meters to the temple of the goddess Bhuvaneshwari near the gate. of Balarama in the vicinity of the palace. . Forest deputy curator K. Karikalan said the dress rehearsal will include all participants and will also include a shower of flower petals on the wooden replica of the howdah which will be mounted on Abhimanyu’s back. The Police Commissioner will also participate and review the rehearsal ahead of Friday’s final. The idol of the goddess Chamundeshwari will be placed in the golden howdah and the elephants will begin their majestic march after the dignitaries sprinkle flower petals there in the final. On Monday, a rehearsal was conducted by police personnel and three elephants, including Abhimanyu, participated. The second rehearsal will take place on Tuesday before the dress rehearsal, he said. This year, the Nandi Dhwaja puja before the Vijayadashami procession will be held on Friday between 4:36 p.m. and 4:46 p.m. It will be followed by offerings of flowers to the statue of the presiding deity placed inside the golden howdah, between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. the first time in recent years that the Jamboo Savari starts after 5 p.m. This year, only 500 people are expected to be allowed at the event given the pandemic situation. Although only 400 people were allowed to participate in the inaugural event atop Chamundi Hills, a larger crowd turned up, most of them supporters of the political leaders present at the event and members. of their family. The restrictions should not stay on paper and they should be enforced strictly while the pandemic is under control. It is noted that the restrictions are limited only to common people and not to politicians, their supporters and party workers, residents say. This is the fourth time in 26 years that the procession has been confined to the palace. Pulmonary plague struck parts of Surat in Gujarat in 1994 and the Karnataka government headed by then chief minister Veerappa Moily decided to reduce the procession, confining the show to the palace premises. In 2002, eight years later, the Jamboo Savari was again confined to the palace following a severe drought in addition to the kidnapping of former Minister H. Nagappas by the ranger Veerappan. The procession in 2020 was confined to the palace with the procession that usually accompanies the celebrations missing, due to COVID-19. Also this year, the number of elephants participating in the Jamboo Savari has been limited to five in addition to the limited tables. But compared to last year, the pandemic situation is under control, with new cases continuing to decline.

