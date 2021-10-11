Fashion
Tullie House wedding dress secrets revealed
The rare and beautiful dresses worn by the women of Carlisle amaze visitors to the new costume gallery at Tullie House Museum.
The stories of the city’s women, famous and humble, and of historical events, big and small, are told through an exhibition of their dresses.
Clothing has drawn visitors to the Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery’s new costume gallery since it opened in July.
The gallery is one of the largest of its kind in the north. It showcases 300 years of clothing worn by local women, including many items never before exhibited, and some of national significance.
Gabrielle Heffernan, curator at Tullie House, on Castle Street in Carlisle, believes it’s the porters’ stories that make the gallery special.
She said: The really important thing is that we know who owned almost all the items. This is a real highlight of the collection and not very common in costume galleries. They’re not just clothes, they tell people’s stories.
One of the wedding dresses on display has a story to tell, not only of Carlisle but also of world events.
It belonged to Julie Martin, whom many will remember as one of the principal secretarial professors at Carlisle Technical College.
She came from a local family, with the traditional name of large border town Armstrong.
Julie married Ken Martin at St James’s Church in 1948 wearing the dress which is made of an unusual white fabric decorated with flowers visible when the light shines on it.
Julie’s daughter, Judith Clarke, lives in Cumwhitton and is herself a former costume curator at Tullie House.
She said: It’s a beautiful dress. I would have loved to wear it to my own wedding, but I was too tall. It is woven of shiny and matte areas so that it glows in the light.
It has padded shoulders which were all the rage at the time and covered buttons on the back and cuff. There was also a train. It is very elegant. She was a very beautiful, very beautiful young woman. She obviously loved the dress.
Fortunately, Julie wrote her autobiography for her family before she passed away in 2011, and she understands the story of the dress.
Rationing
She obtained the material for the dress through a former employee of the Fergusons factory in Holme Head, Judith explains.
She was successful in obtaining fabric for export. The rationing was still very strict at that time, and she only managed to get it with the help of other people with clothing coupons. Maybe they gave her some extra coupons so she could afford it. She doesn’t say how much it costs.
Bridesmaids’ dresses had their own wartime connection.
The head maid of honor was to be a friend called Mary Walker who worked in Berlin for the British occupation army of the Rhine after the war ended.
She would arrange for the bridesmaid dresses to be made there and she would bring them, ”Judith said.
There was a thriving black market in Germany at the time, and she was successful in obtaining the material. But just before she could return for the wedding, there was the blockade of Berlin.
The blockade was a notorious international crisis triggered by the Soviet Union blocking access to parts of Berlin that were under Western control, during the international occupation of Germany after World War II.
This meant that Mary couldn’t return, and so she sent the dresses by the diplomatic bag, Judith said. They arrived just in time on the morning of the wedding.
Another friend stepped in as the head bridesmaid.
I’m sure she would love to see her dress in the new exhibit, Judith said.
In itself, it is a pretty and pretty dress. But there is also this history, and associations with my mother and with life in Carlisle, and links with the war and Germany. It’s quite a story.
