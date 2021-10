Kim from N. Korea struts the red carpet in dressy sandals and costume

By Josh Smith SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Reuters) – Kim Jong Un caught the attention of international observers during a speech marking the founding of the ruling North Korea party on Sunday – but for his choice of shoes, rather than for anything or in his routine remarks. https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkoreas-kim-calls-improving-peoples-lives-amid-grim-economy-2021-10-10 Kim walked the red carpet of a lavish hall wearing what appeared to be shiny black sandals over black socks, to compliment her dark suit, burgundy tie and half-rimmed glasses, according to a video released by UK media. ‘State Monday. Seoul-based NK News senior analytical correspondent Colin Zwirko spotted the shoes, but said it was not clear why Kim decided to wear the sandals or if he had worn them before. Whatever the reason, Kim seems to be taking steps lately to protect her health and comfort, he said. “He lost a lot of weight over a short period of time in May and in September he was seen standing on padded rugs for long speeches which is not typical,” Zwirko said. “It looks like he’s being very careful with COVID and may be facing some ongoing health issues. “ Kim’s clothing choices are often carefully scrutinized by international analysts looking for clues to her health, which is a well-kept secret in the North. When Kim reappeared in state media https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/north-korea-sees-propaganda-value-slimmer-kim-analysts-say-2021-06-28 start June after not seen in public for nearly a month, analysts noted that his watch appeared to be strapped more tightly than before around a seemingly thinner wrist, sparking speculation over the health of a leader who holds a watch. iron fist in North Korea. State media then made a rare mention of the leader’s health, https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/north-koreans-worry-over-emaciated-kim-jong-un-state -media-says- 2021-06-27 citing an unidentified Pyongyang resident as saying that everyone in North Korea was heartbroken after seeing images of Kim looking “emaciated”. In his speech on Sunday, Kim focused on party issues and urged officials to focus on improving the lives of citizens in the face of a “grim” economic situation. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Giles Elgood) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

