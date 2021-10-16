What Is A Kamp Shirt Anyway?

You’ve probably heard of a camp shirt before, and if you haven’t, a camp shirt is a casual, button-down shirt in a short sleeve design. It is sometimes called the Cuban shirt. Some people might even call it a “pyjama collar” shirt and it goes by many other nicknames. Call it a cabana shirt, safari shirt, aloha shirt, call it anything you like.

The camp shirt teethers on the casual side of fashion, but given the right design and the right style, it could easily be dressed up a bit when the situation calls for it. The camp shirt is easily recognized by its distinguishing features. A camp shirt always has a one-piece, double-notched collar that is directly attached to the body of the shirt. The collar can lay flat if you want it to, all you need to do is press it down against the shirt and it’ll stay there. If you want a slightly more “formal” feel to it, there is also the option of buttoning the top button of the shirt.

The comfy, easy-going feel and wear of the shirt has been one of the many reasons that it has held its popularity over the years. The camp shirt history goes as far back as the 19th century. There has been some debate about the origins of the camp shirt over the years, but in the United States, the popular theory is that the shirt originated from Cuba. It is said that Cuban men used to wear this style of clothing to help them stay cool while they worked outdoors. Either way, it was how comfortable the material and styling of the shirt were that kept it a wardrobe staple even after all these years.

You’ve also no doubt know what kaftans are. A kaftan is another comfortable piece of clothing that originated in the Asian region. Resembling a tunic or a robe, kaftans have expanded across the continent and for thousands of years, several cultures have recorded wearing kaftans. Over the decades, kaftans have evolved to become considerably more stylish.

Kaftans are loved by so many because of how versatile this style of clothing is. It can be worn in several ways, from an additional piece that is layered over your clothing to a beach cover-up. Kaftans are so comfortable you’ll even be tempted to wear them as you lounge about your home. Kaftans today have become even more of a fashion statement because of the colorful and vibrant prints that pop. The vast assortment of patterns, color palettes, prints, and more will leave you wondering which one you should choose.

Now, to answer the question: What is a kamp shirt anyway?

Well, a kamp shirt is quite simple. It is a beautiful combination of the two! You take the classic kaftan and pair it with the design of the camp shirt complete with its signature collar and there you have it: The kamp shirt is born. If you thought the traditional camp shirt was as good as it gets, waits until you try one of these.

The kamp type of shirt is a drapey, dreamy button up classic shirt with an easy fitting cut and kaftan-like sleeves, making it an instant lounge or day wear essential. The kamp style has boomed in popularity because it capitalizes on what people love the most: Comfortable clothing that can be worn anywhere and all the time if they wanted to. Let’s face it, we love to lounge about in our sweats and hoodies for a reason. That reason is because those types of clothing are loose and with plenty of movement for you to move around it. You don’t feel confined and restricted the way you would with form fitting clothes.

That happens to be precisely why people love the kamp. It’s hard not too when you get to combine the best of both worlds. You get to be comfortable and yet you don’t have to compromise on style. When you look at the vibrant options and the detailing in design, there’s no doubt about it: The kamp style is amazing! In fact, some designs even look so good that if you paired it with jeans and dressed-up shoes, no one would be able to tell you were wearing something that was meant to be comfy-casual!

The best part about this style is that both men and women can look equally as fabulous in them. The effortless and yet timeless style of the kamp was created with the idea that this style is going to last you for years to come. Fashion may come and go, but by the looks of it, the camp shirt and the kaftan haven’t gone out of style yet. If anything, they have become more popular over the decades and the kamp shirt is setting down the same path.

When You’re Comfortable, You’re Happy

Don’t you feel so much happier when you’re comfortable in what you wear? Wear your kamp shirt all summer long and you’ll always have a smile on your face because every day is going to be a happy and easy-breezy day. Comfort is the key to feeling good about yourself, and if you’ve been looking for something to add to your wardrobe this summer, this is it.

The freedom of movement, the versatility, and the comfort level that you get with the kamp shirt says it all. Take your love for kaftans to the next level with the kamp for those days when you need to dress it up a little bit more. The kamp has been specifically made to be as comfortable as it gets, with no back or sleeve tugging. Paired with a collection of feast-for-the-eyes prints, you’ve got elevated leisure wear down to an art, and that is why so many people have fallen in love with this type of shirt for the summer. The kamp is the answer to everything you need to look your best this summer without compromising on your comfort level.