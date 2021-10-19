Salma Hayek stunned us all in her boldly chic black dress for the Eternals premiere with Angelina Jolie





A black dress has been a favorite in the past and it continues to earn the number one spot in everyone’s closet for all the right reasons. But we really wish Salma Hayek would come with a warning because there is no way we are prepared for this. Salma Hayek looked utterly stunning in a black gown with her own daring touch with a plunging neckline that can cause shedding. But that’s not where it ends; the dress falls luxuriously to the floor and a side slit reveals the sequined inner lining of the dress. The inner lining of the dress shines brightly to complement with just the right touches of gold accents as she walked the red carpet for the Eternals first against Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington and others. Salma Hayek at Eternals first The red carpet is a special space for Salma Hayek to look her best and we might not be able to pick a favorite and that’s for very obvious reasons. She presented an award earlier this year at the 2021 Oscars and we were left stunned after looking at her red Alexander McQueen dress, which is exactly the kind of drama we seek in our lives. One quick glance at Salma Hayek’s Instagram account and you’ll witness a treasure chest of return messages from all of her glorious entries at movie premieres, awards shows, and film festivals. They all have one thing in common though; they are all very glamorous and rightly so. Salma Hayek’s red carpet appearances are far from ordinary, and we’re honestly just happy to live in a time when her red carpet looks can make us bid all of our midweek blues. To shop for fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks team is writing about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

