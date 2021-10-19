



Lea Dolan, CNN Since Harry Styles became the first man to honor the american vogue cover Alone almost a year ago – and did so wearing a maxi dress – the British singer has become a symbol of a new, more expressive era in men’s fashion. But he’s the wrong face right now, according to actor Billy Porter, who has built a reputation around his fluid fashion choices. In a maintenance With UK newspaper The Sunday Times, Porter argued there was a mismatch between the opportunities available to him as a black and gay man and those offered to Styles. “I feel like the fashion industry accepted me because they have to,” he said. “I created the conversation (about non-binary fashion) and yet Vogue always put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their blanket for the first time.” Porter, whose first autobiography “Unprotected: A Memoir” will be released later this month, spoke candidly about his delayed professional success. In the mid-years, the star struggled to find acting jobs after making his Broadway debut in 1991. In 2007, he was forced to file for bankruptcy. It wasn’t until the Netflix series “Pose,” for which Porter won an Emmy in 2019 for his MC Pray Tell ballroom performance, that his career began to level off. Now Porter is a red carpet regular, wearing eye-catching looks that advance the conversation about gender and style. To the 2019 Oscars, he wore a voluminous black velvet tuxedo dress and followed it to the 2020 Grammy Awards with a crystal encrusted jumpsuit. But it lacks proper credit, Porter told the newspaper, saying he “changed the whole game” when it comes to men wearing skirts and dresses. “I was the first to do it and now everyone is doing it,” he said. “I’m not hanging out with Harry Styles, but… He doesn’t care, he just does it because it’s the right thing to do.” It’s politics for me. It’s my life.” “I had to fight my whole life to get to where I could wear a dress to the Oscars,” Porter continued. “All (Styles) has to do is be white and straight.” Top image: Billy Porter’s tuxedo dress at the 2019 Oscars. The-CNN-Wire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://keyt.com/lifestyle/entertainment/cnn-style/2021/10/18/billy-porter-criticizes-harry-styles-historic-vogue-cover-all-he-has-to-do-is-be-white-and-straight/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

