Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara wears her 2014 Oscars dress





Angelina Jolie’s eldest daughter follows in her mother’s elegant footsteps. 16-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt borrowed one of her mother’s dresses for the premiere of Marvel Studios The Eternals in Los Angeles on Monday. She looked stunning in Elie Saab’s sparkly, beaded gown, which Jolie originally wore to the Oscars in 2014. Zahara Jolie-Pitt (middle) borrowed her mother’s dress from the 2014 Oscars. Jesse Grant / Getty Images Like Mother like daughter! Lucas Jackson / Reuters Zahara was joined by four of her five siblings on the red carpet: Maddox, 20, twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, and Shiloh, 15. Their brother Pax Thien, 17, did not attend the premiere. Jolie and her children all sported neutral tones and upcycled looks. The “Eternals” red carpet was a family affair. Emma McIntyre / WireImage “My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscar gown, Jolie told Entertainment Tonight. We went vintage and recycled my old stuff. Pretty kids usually stay away from the spotlight, even though they sometimes make public appearances. Last month Jolie and Zahara walked the red carpet together at the Varietys Power of Women event, joined by inaugural poet Amanda Gorman. Zahara and her mom also sported neutral tones when they attended Variety’s Women in Power event last month. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images In September, Jolie also shared a rare and candid photo of Zahara on Instagram, showing the teenager reading Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye. The actor also shared a photo of his daughter Shiloh reading Akala’s teenage novel The Dark Lady. End of #summerreading, Jolie wrote in the caption. These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours. Jolie shares her six children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The couple separated in 2016 and earlier this year Pitt was granted 50-50 joint custody of their five minor children in an interim decision. In an interview last year with Vogue India, the Maleficent star spoke about how she helped her children overcome their separation from Pitt. I parted ways for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision, she said. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own mind. In fact, they are six very courageous, very strong young people. Related:

