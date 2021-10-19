Fashion
The internet swears by this fast-spinning gadget that can apparently clean "any" surface
The Sonic Scrubber may look like a giant toothbrush, but make no mistake about it.
In reality, this mega-viral gadget is actually one of the most popular cleaning products gadgets on the market.
Thanks to its super-fast rotating bristles, this thing automatically cleans hard surfaces. It takes a ton of cleaning work.
And he’s incredibly versatile. On YouTube and TIC Tac, users have sent the Sonic Scrubber after stoves, sinks, counters, bathroom floors, tubs and more.
But can a small rotating brush actually clean your entire residence? To find out, we tested it with a complete cleaning. To see what happened, watch the clip above or continue reading below.
Is the Sonic Scrubber the Ultimate Cleaning Gadget?
To test this gadget, we compared it to a standard cleaning wand in a full cleaning test. We had the two tools clean three very different surfaces and then compared them based on their performance.
As for speed, the Sonic Washer was much better. With its rotating bristles and a set of interchangeable heads, this thing tore up a sink, food counter and stove in just two minutes and 45 seconds. During this time, it took over three and a half minutes for the standard brush.
He also managed to do a better job in less time. The sonic scrubber is small and flexible. It can penetrate under hard-to-reach surfaces like cracks in the kitchen tile we tested it on and remove small, stubborn stains.
Overall, the Sonic Scrubber beat our usual method on all counts. On top of that, it actually costs less than most of the electric toothbrushes it looks like.
